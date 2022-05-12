What time will The Essex Serpent air on Apple TV +? Release date and more about Tom Hiddleston's gothic drama series

Apple TV+ is set to premiere The Essex Serpent, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes in the lead roles, on May 13, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. The show is based on the novel of the same name by gothic writer Sarah Perry. It revolves around a widow, Cora Seaborne, who relocates to a small village in Essex from London to explore the mystery behind a mythical creature.

The series is directed by Clio Barnard and Anna Symon, both of whom are BAFTA award nominees. The official synopsis of The Essex Serpent on Apple TV+ reads:

''The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.''

When does The Essex Serpent premiere on Apple TV+?

The Essex Serpent will be available on Apple TV+ on May 13, 2022 at 3 AM ET. The first two episodes will be released at the same time. The remaining four episodes of the season will be released on each of the following Fridays.

What to expect from The Essex Serpent

The show is set in Victorian England, where a newly widowed woman named Cora moves to a small village in Essex from London following her husband's death, as she sets out to explore the mystery behind a mythical serpent.

In the village, she meets a local pastor named Will Ransome (played by Tom Hiddleston) with whom she develops a special bond as the pair spend their time discussing science and faith. However, things take a shocking turn when a devastating event leads people to accuse Cora of attracting the mythical serpent.

The Essex Serpent explores the themes of science and religion and blends elements of gothic horror, romance and period drama. The series stars two highly seasoned actors, Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes in the lead roles. Despite their relatively small body of work on television, both Hiddleston and Danes have played some memorable parts on the small screen over the years. Hiddleston's performance in BBC's The Night Manager received immense critical acclaim while Danes bagged numerous awards for her performance in the acclaimed espionage thriller Homeland.

Another interesting fact is that actor Tom Hiddlestone was part of a similar setting in Mexican auteur Guillermo Del Toro's gothic horror Crimson Peak, which received widespread acclaim from critics.

The Essex Serpent Trailer

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the show's bizarre world and characters while also establishing the show's gothic tone. Take a look:

Watch The Essex Serpent on Apple TV+ on May 13, 2022 at 3:00 AM ET.

