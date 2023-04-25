What time will The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 air on the CW? Release date, plot, and more

The Flash is currently airing its ninth and final season and will release episode 9 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET exclusively on The CW Network. The upcoming episode, titled It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To, is written by Sam Chalsen and Emily Palizzi and directed by Danielle Panabaker. Meanwhile, Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns are the creators of the series.
Followers of The Flash have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode will unfold, especially after they saw The Flash season 9 episode 8. Titled, Partners in Time, the episode saw some pretty interesting and challenging series of incidents. It saw a normal mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs, leading to an unexpected and astonishing anomaly of time.
The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 has been titled, It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To
Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET, episode 9 of season 9 of The CW series has been titled, It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To. Sam Chalsen and Emily Palizzi have served as writers for the episode, while Danielle Panabaker has acted as the director of the new episode.
The official synopsis for the episode given by The CW, reads as follows:
"Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry, but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso crashes the festivities."
The brief official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the new episode. It is quite evident that the episode will be full of some striking sets of events as the audience will see the entire team plan and throw an exciting surprise party for Barry on his birthday.
The new episode will also showcase Ramsey Rosso chasing the birthday party and turning the festivities into a terrible event. Thus, viewers are in for an arresting new episode.
Take a closer look at The Flash season 9 cast members
The cast list for the superhero show's ninth season includes:
- Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash
- Danielle Panabaker as Khione / Snow
- Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen
- Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton
- Magda Apanowicz as Andrea Wozzeck / Fiddler
- Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia
- Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk
- Andy Mientus as Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper
- Jon Cor as Mark Blaine / Chillblaine
- Richard Harmon as Owen Mercer / Captain Boomerang
- Jesse L. Martin as Joe West
Season 9 of The CW show was first released on February 8, 2023. As stated in the official description of the show:
"At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend."
Fans can watch episode 9 of The Flash season 9, which will air on The CW on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET.