The Flash season 9 episode 8 recap: Could Barry and Iris catch the time thief? 

After several failed attempts, Barry and Iris finally managed to identify the time thief as Lady Chronos, who disguised herself as the electrical inspector. Fortunately, Barry charged her time belt and sent her back to the future for good.

The ongoing season of The Flash will serve as the show's final season. The glorious superhero show kicked off in 2014 and ran for a total of nine seasons.

This episode was titled Partners in Time and aired on April 5, 2023, on The CW. It was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash season 9 episode 8 recap: What did Iris do to catch Lady Chronos?

The episode begins in 2123 at The Flash Museum. A mysterious figure with a hood walks through the museum after dark and heads straight to the weapon's vault, accessing it.

He tried to go after a specific weapon and we are shown a notice that the building was approved by the DOE in April 2023. He accidentally tripped the alarm and was forced to flee.

Back in the present, Barry is excited about the birth of his daughter, Nora. Iris gifts Barry an old magazine that had a picture of his father. He then races to STAR because a mold inspection is taking place.

At the lab, Barry speaks to Khione and sends Chester home. But soon he realizes that even code enforcement for the DOE has even arrived for the inspection.

The inspectors have a lot of questions and Team Flash has a lot to hide. Barry goes on to lead them to the breaker box, however, they ended up back in the speed lab. They try again and it happens again. Suddenly, the mold inspector notices a random grandfather clock chiming at 2.

Something was off about the clock since it was from the 19th century but looked new. One of the inspectors thought it was a prank. Barry tried to call them out but he couldn't.

It felt like the inspectors were cut off from the rest of the world. Barry decided to run to the future for answers. Meanwhile, at the West house, Allegra, Chester, and Cecile shared an awkward moment.

Iris tried to stall the inspectors as Barry traveled to the future. Suddenly, due to a blue energy wave, Iris is dressed very differently and Barry gets dropped into the lab. Even he and the inspector were dressed as if they belonged to a different time period. Barry revealed that he was The Flash and one of the inspectors fainted.

We soon learned that in the future, the speed lab is a weapon vault and it has a time magnet, which is what was getting stolen in 2123. Someone in the room was the thief. Iris scanned the room for radiation but the annoying inspector turns into a statue. He died and the rest were in danger.

Another inspector accused Iris of turning the man into stone. Iris was worried about her and Barry's unborn child and Barry decided to nab the time thief. It is revealed that the electrical inspector was the time thief.

She revealed herself and turned the other two inspectors into gnome statues. Her name is Lady Chronos. She explains what exactly happened and Barry helped her get back to the future to put the time magnet back.

The rest are restored and everything returns to normal. The inspection continued. The episode ended with Allegra confessing to Chester that she loved him too, while Barry and Iris enjoyed ice cream.

Poll : 0 votes