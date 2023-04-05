How did Nick Cannon introduce Celebrity Prank Wars on social media? Gimmick explored

Celebrity Prank Wars, the product of two comedians, Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart, is set to premiere this week. Cannon recently took to social media to announce the show in an unexpected way.

Not too long before officially announcing the upcoming show, Nick took to social media to share news about a pretend show that would feature him as the main star as multiple women compete in a game show to become the mother of his next child.

As fans thought he was getting ready to welcome baby number 13 into the world, he revealed that the “Who’s Having My Baby?” sketch was a prank to introduce the actual E! show.

The caption read:

"We’re expecting…a new show on E!"

The show’s press release reads:

"It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpertrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War."

Celebrity Prank Wars will premiere on Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm ET on E!

All about Celebrity Prank Wars ahead of its premiere

The upcoming E! reality show will feature celebrities as they indulge in mischief. Hosts and executive producers Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart bring viewers the newest, funniest, and most elaborate show that will see celebrities go up against each other as they attempt to prank each other innovatively.

The press release reads:

"Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next– all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations, and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town."

The co-hosts recently took to social media to announce the show in an unexpected way. In an E! clip, Kevin Hart announces that he’s having his next baby with Nick Cannon, however, Cannon is seen later on in the clip explaining that the sketch was not true.

He said:

"I gotcha. Having my baby with Nick Cannon is not real, y’all. But my new E! show with Kevin Hart Celebrity Prank Wars is real! So make sure you lock in."

The clip further gave viewers an insight into what to expect from the upcoming show, and Nick stated that there’s “nothing besties” do better than pranking each other. In the clip, Kevin Hart explained that they created the show to help their famous friends pull off “some of the most elaborate, unexpected, adrenaline-pumping, and eye-opening pranks.”

Celebrities set to compete in Celebrity Prank Wars include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I., and Xavier Woods.

Meet the hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart

The American actor and television host has gained fame across platforms, including television, film, radio, and as a producer. He is currently the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and has 12 children from six different women.

He was previously the host of America’s Got Talent and was a part of Wild ‘N Out, which recently got renewed for a brand new season.

The American comedian, producer, spokesman, and actor is currently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He was born in 1979 and worked as a shoe salesman before making his way into the entertainment industry.

He previously appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Soul Plane, and Little Fockers. He is now set to appear as the co-host of Celebrity Prank Wars on E!

The upcoming show is set to air on Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm ET on E!

