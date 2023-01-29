Nikki Bella says I do episode 1 recap: Major takeaways from the premiere episode

Nikki Bella Says I Do revolves around Nikki and Artem as they finally get ready to tie the knot.

The two have been engaged for quite some time now, but the actual ceremony kept getting delayed due to various reasons. They officially tied the knot in August 2022, and the show focuses on the events leading up to the wedding.

The first episode aired on January 26, 2023, and the synopsis reads:

"Nikki and Artem try to plan a wedding in four weeks; Brie is appointed the maid of honor and scrambles to plan a bridal shower; Nikki finds it impossible to find a venue on such short notice; Artem hopes his Russian family can travel for the wedding."

What happened in the season premiere of Nikki Bella Says I Do

Nikki Bella Says I Do’s season premiere aired on Thursday, January 26, at 9 pm ET on the E Network. The first episode featured some major moments and takeaways, which included the four weeks of wedding planning and more. However, not everything is fun and games.

Artem’s parents can’t come to the wedding

At the time of the shooting, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Artem’s parents were unable to make the trip to attend the wedding. They haven't been able to meet Mateo either so far. While they often have video calls and talk as much as possible, they still haven’t physically seen him so far.

In a confessional, Artem said:

"My mom has never been able to hold Mateo as a baby."

Nikki Bella Says I Do star Nikki told Brie about when they’re planning on getting married in four weeks

When Nikki breaks the news to her twin sister, they ask her if they’re going to go down to the courthouse. However, the celebrity has other plans. She tells them that she thinks she can find a wedding venue in Napa Valley.

Brie said in a confessional:

"My sister has a very detailed idea of what she wants for her wedding. I just know now that Pandora’s box has been opened."

The two then go looking for venues, but the place they like isn’t available to book for their respective dates. However, they are told that the best day would be Labor Day.

Nikki Bella isn’t very happy with the idea and in her confessional stated that "it s****" because they came to the place and fell in love with it and then found out that it wasn’t available.

Nikki Bella picks a dress

Nikki decided that she already had the perfect dress and didn’t need to go find a new one. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Nikki Bella Says I Do couple sat down with Rachel Smith to talk about their wedding and discuss the dress. Artem said in the interview that a dress is a dress and if it’s Nicole’s dress wedding dream, he wouldn’t stand in the way of it.

In her confessional during the episode, Nikki said:

"Just putting this dress on, I’m obsessed with it."

Artem isn’t thrilled about their options

While Nikki’s dream wedding consisted of an outdoor ceremony, she realizes that they can’t do that while in Napa Valley, and the alternative is to get married indoors. Even though she says it’s okay, her sister and soon-to-be husband know just how much an outdoor wedding means to her.

However, that’s not the only problem. Artem isn’t exactly thrilled by the fact that his parents will be unable to attend and tells her that it’s the only thing on his mind. He tells her that if his parents never get to meet his son in real life, it will be “devastating.” This makes the Nikki Bella Says I Do star reconsider the location.

The change in location

While in conversation with DWTS's Artem, the Nikki Bella Says I Do star tells him that since they can’t get married at their desired venue in Napa, they should elope somewhere where his parents will be able to attend. The two decided to go to Paris, the place where he proposed, since it’s where they’ve had some of the best moments, so they can also be joined by his family.

Tune in on February 2, 2023, to see what happens next on Nikki Bella Says I Do.

