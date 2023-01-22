Nikki Bella Says I Do release date and air time

WWE Diva and reality TV host Nikki Bella is all set to launch a new show, titled Nikki Bella Says I Do, featuring her journey to D-Day.

In August 2022, Nikki tied the knot with Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The upcoming show will feature moments from the couple’s life, from Artem proposing to Nikki walking down the aisle.

The four-part show will premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9 ET on E! Network. The official synopsis of Nikki Bella Says I Do reads:

“WWE Superstar, Nikki Bella and "Dancing with the Stars" champion, Artem Chingvintsev share all of their special moments from planning, throwing a joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration and the ultimate decision to get married in the city of lights on their four-part special event.”

For those unaware, the couple met during DWTS when Nikki appeared on the dance show as a celebrity contestant.

Nikki Bella Says I Do will have 4 episodes

The first episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! channel on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9 ET. Post the premiere episode, the remaining three installments will be released in the following weeks.

Take a look at all the episode titles, release date, and synopsis:

Episode 1: Run Away With Me

Release Date: January 26, 2023

Synopsis:

“Nikki and Artem try to plan a wedding in four weeks; Brie is appointed the maid of honor and scrambles to plan a bridal shower; Nikki finds it impossible to find a venue on such short notice; Artem hopes his Russian family can travel for the wedding.”

Episode 2: Pole Dancing with the Stars

Release Date: February 2, 2023

Synopsis:

"With the wedding destination locked and nuptials looming, the couple faces a long to-do list with only three weeks left; Brie and Gleb set out to host a wild joint bachelor/bachelorette party in L.A. as Nikki plans a sexy surprise for Artem.”

Episode 3: Adieu Before I Do

Release Date: February 9, 2023

Synopsis:

“Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who are leaving on a somewhat risky trip to Turkey to reunite with his Russian parents. Nikki and Brie tackle a long wedding to-do checklist in Paris, including finding a venue.”

Episode 4: We'll Always Have Paris

Release Date: February 16, 2023

Synopsis:

“After a roller-coaster week, Nikki, Artem and Matteo are finally reunited in Paris; Nikki and Artem must lay all their cards on the table before they walk down the aisle; the romance and spontaneity of Paris helps reignite a spark between the couple.”

To note, Nikki and Artem have a son, Matteo Artemovich, who was born on July 31, 2020.

Nikki Bella Says I Do trailer explained

E! Network released the trailer of Nikki Bella Says I Do in December 2022. The clip started with a shot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, followed by Artem Chingvintsev going down on one knee for Nikki Bella.

The trailer further showed the couple planning their wedding, but no journey to love is without hardship. While Artem was seen breaking down in tears after learning that his family might not attend the wedding, Nikki was also seen in tears in the video.

In one of the scenes, the Barmageddon host had a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella about Artem freaking out at his fiancé. To this, Brie responded:

“I'm kinda worried about you guys.”

Towards the end of the trailer, Artem and Nikki were seen having a disagreement, followed by the dancer commenting on the day of the wedding that the event was a “disaster.” The clip ended with Nikki saying:

“This time my groom ran away.”

In Nikki Bella Says I Do, the wedding will be planned in four weeks in Paris.

Meanwhile, the two are happily married and are excited to share their wedding journey with their fans through the upcoming series.

Nikki Bella Says I Do will air episodes on Thursdays at 9 ET on E!.

