Raising a F***ing Star on E! (2022) cast list: Meet the families

E!'s Raising a F***ing Star is all set to air on Wednesday, September 7 at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

The show will revolve around the lives of budding stars trying to carve a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, their parents work as their “momagers” and “dadagers.”

Raising a F***ing Star will showcase the lives of four families and how their kids pursue their career goals from the runway to music studios. The kids are multitalented and their parents are leaving no stone unturned to turn their dreams into reality.

The synopsis of the new show reads:

"The docuseries follows four families around the country with bigger-than-life parents and their budding stars. With the rise of social media, fame is more accessible than ever, but the competition is steeper. These stage parents will stop at nothing to make their kids the next generation's biggest name."

Meet the 4 families of Raising a F***ing Star

1) The Brooks Family - Atlanta

Entrepreneur Kia Brooks is a mother of four kids and is a momager to "basketball and hip-hop’s next big star, her 17-year-old daughter, Flau’Jae Johnson.” The teen is looking to “carry the legacy of her late father, rapper Camoflauge.” Flau’Jae will be attending LSU in the fall.

Even Kia’s eldest son, Tray, is also looking forward to making it big in the music industry. However, he says that his mom is too dedicated to Flau’Jae’s career to help manage his.

In Raising a F***ing Star, the family have to workout together to fulfill their dreams. The synopsis reads:

“With a deal from a record label on the table for Flau’Jae and a disagreement with Tray, Kia and her children must learn to not let business interfere with the family.”

2) The Benson/Dedman Family - Kentucky

College sweethearts Cool Benson and Kelly Dedman are pushing the limits to make their daughter Daelyanna successful. The couple are raising their daughter in “Los Angeles with the hopes of her becoming the next household name."

The 10-year-old is already a triple-threat to others. She is a talented actor-singer-dancer who has experience in working in theater productions as well as in films.

As “dadager,” Cool, a former national cheerleader and performer, is encouraging Daelyanna to pursue her dreams. However, he needs to learn to refrain from hogging the limelight.

The synopsis reads:

“However, as the father-daughter duo work on projects together, Cool must find the balance between being a manager and being a parent, as well as learn to share the spotlight.”

3) The Bunevacz Family - California

Born and raised in California, 18-year-old Breanna wants to be a supermodel under the guidance and support of her mother, Jessica, a former model.

“Momager” Jessica said that she left her career as a model in the Philippines and moved to the US to become a full-time mom. She added that she sees her own story in her daughter and is determined to guide Breanna towards a successful modeling career.

With opportunities beginning to line up, Jessica help Breanna move in the right direction. Breanna's mom claims that the teen's "lack of enthusiasm and blasé attitude" might be a drawback holding her from reaching the next level.

However, as they embark on their journey to fame, things begin to change and their synopsys reads:

“When a difficult situation forces the family to overcome drastic life changes, the family must work harder than before to support one another.”

4) The Shen Family - California

Sisters 10-year-old Chacha and 15-year-old Kennie from Orange County are trying to make their mark in the entertainment industry. They are being helped by their dad Phil and their momager Sam, a former competitive dancer.

As the household CEO, event planner, and manager Sam takes care of her daughters' careers and social media presence. She also tries to garner an impressive following for their dancing, acting, modeling and singing skills.

However, when the younger sister gets more opportunities, tension brews in the family. Their synopsis reads:

“When younger Chacha, who is in her “golden year” as a child performer, begins to secure more opportunities than her older sister, including a music video and appearance on Access Hollywood, Sam is put in a tough position in giving her children equal attention as not just a mother, but as a manager.”

Tune in on Wednesday, September 7 to watch all these families and their kids on Raising a F***ing Star trying their best to make it to Hollywood.

