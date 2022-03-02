Who is Artem Chigvintsev? 'AGT Extreme' judge Nikki Bella opens up on marriage with Russian-American fiancé

America’s Got Talent: Extreme judge and professional wrestler Nikki Bella has opened up about her marriage plans with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. She said that before getting hitched, she wants to be sure that marriage is “absolutely” the right decision for the couple.

Bella is taking cautious steps because of her past failed relationships that left her heartbroken and mainly because she does not want her son to be raised in a divorced family.

Nikki Bella on her marriage plans with Russian-American fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella met her Russian-American fiancé Artem Chigvintsev during Dancing With The Stars in 2017. The two were just dance partners, but soon they connected and rumors about them being a couple started doing rounds.

At the time, Bella was dating WWE star John Cena for the last six years until he proposed to her in April 2017. But “after much time and soul-searching alone and together,” the couple “decided to officially part ways” in 2018.

Bella and Chigvintsev started seeing each other in late 2018 but did not make their relationship official until July 2019. The much-in-love couple got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020.

But after becoming a mother, Nikki Bella has become more cautious about her relationship and impending marriage with her fiancé. Speaking about her fears, the 38-years-old star told E! News Daily Pop:

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever.”

Adding further:

“I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

The couple had earlier planned to walk down the aisle in 2021 but postponed their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic and her parents' absence.

Bella told People in November 2021:

“With where the world’s at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.'”

Nikki Bella is having second thoughts because of “everything” she has “been through” in her past relationships. At 20 years of age, the star married her high school sweetheart, but their marriage was annulled three years later. Her failed relationship with Cena has also left her heartbroken.

About Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev is a Russian-American professional dancer specializing in Latin dancing. He moved to the United States in 2003 and became a naturalized American citizen on September 17, 2014. He first appeared on Series 8 of Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer with actress Kara Tointon.

