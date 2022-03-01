Who is Jade Kindar-Martin? America’s Got Talent: Extreme contestant is a high-wire walker with a Guinness World Record

The larger-than-life America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been gaining the attention of viewers for its breathtakingly amazing performances. The show features extreme acts that cannot fit in a confined theater.

AGT: Extreme has introduced viewers to remarkable acts performed by courageous contestants. On Monday, viewers will see Jade Kindar-Martin, a high-wire walker who holds a Guinness World Record.

With acts such as walking on wires, playing with fire, and jumping from pole to pole, contestants can win a $500,000 prize. Judged by Simon Conwell, Nikki Bell, and Travis Pastrana, America’s Got Talent: Extreme is the third spin-off after America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Who is Jade Kindar-Martin on America’s Got Talent: Extreme?

Jade Kindar-Martin is a renowned highwire walker and a circus performer. The ace highwire walker is set to portray his magnificent talent on Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Jade started his career at the age of 14 by walking on a wire in Vermont’s famous Circus Smirkus. His career got a kick-start when he met eighth-generation master Rudy Omankowsky Jr. in France. Together, the duo performed all over the world as a high-wire brand named Camion Funambule.

They soon became famous as high wire walkers, with technical bicycle acrobatics and dramatic skywalks. This even got them their first Guinness World Record for crossing the River Thames in a double skywalk in 1997. Jade was hired by Cirque du Soleil in 1999, under which he performed 1700 shows over the course of four years.

In 2004, the ace highwire walker married fellow Cirque du Soleil performer and stunt woman Karine Mauffrey in peculiar highwire style.

Kindar-Martin then joined The Flying Wallendas, a world-famous highwire family, and performed regularly with them in the Seven-Man Pyramid.

Jade added another feather to his cap with a bronze medal in 2007’s World Highwire Championships. He walked with 18 highwire walkers to compete for the fastest crossing of the kilometer-long wire over the Han River.

Who is hosting America’s Got Talent: Extreme?

Terry Crews continues to host the show. Crews previously hosted the last two franchises of America’s Got Talent.

The upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent: Extreme will air on Monday, February 28 at 8.00 pm ET.

