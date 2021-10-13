'DWTS': Melora Hardin's score draws flak on Twitter

Melora Hardin has picked up pace and how. The Office actress scored her first 10 on Tuesday's Villains Night Dancing with the Stars episode, and from Len Goodman, no less.

Building on her breakthrough performance from the previous night, Melora Hardin chose to play the mean mother Gothel from Tangled. She and dance partner Artem Chigvintsev chose the tango as their routine for the night and aced it to a tee.

The remaining judges gave Melora Hardin a score of nine each, bringing her total to 37.

Melora Hardin's score drew flak on Twitter

As is the case most of the time, a handful of viewers didn't agree with the judgment. While some thought Iman Shumpert deserved better scores from Goodman, most thought Melora Hardin's perfect 10 should have come on Heroes Night.

fl🌻ra @paulsonjailbird me and my mom when melora got a 10 with that low quality performace #DWTS me and my mom when melora got a 10 with that low quality performace #DWTS https://t.co/0RGi3DAWak

𝓀𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝒾𝑔𝒽 ✨ @karleighbrunson someone wanna explain to me real quick how jojo who has killed every single dance & literally caught her partner during one of them hasn’t gotten a 10 but office lady just got one?? what the actual hell NO ONE has been as technically clean as her come ON #DWTS someone wanna explain to me real quick how jojo who has killed every single dance & literally caught her partner during one of them hasn’t gotten a 10 but office lady just got one?? what the actual hell NO ONE has been as technically clean as her come ON #DWTS

Kah @bachdwts Melora did amazing! She's getting better and better, but that choreo was not a 10. Sorry! 🤷🏻‍♀️ I have to agree with CAI. Artem played it a little too safe. But she still did great!! And I just love her. #DWTS Melora did amazing! She's getting better and better, but that choreo was not a 10. Sorry! 🤷🏻‍♀️ I have to agree with CAI. Artem played it a little too safe. But she still did great!! And I just love her. #DWTS

Ashlica Malcolm @JDbeauty21 Len gives a 10 to Melora and a 9 to Olivia Jade yesterday.. then gives a 7 to Iman today and a 7 to Kenya yesterday. Something ain’t right. #DWTS Len gives a 10 to Melora and a 9 to Olivia Jade yesterday.. then gives a 7 to Iman today and a 7 to Kenya yesterday. Something ain’t right. #DWTS https://t.co/dmYRlXX9pc

Leah @leahbur Lmao the AUDACITY of Len giving the season’s first 10 to Melora a hot second after underscoring Iman looool #dwts Lmao the AUDACITY of Len giving the season’s first 10 to Melora a hot second after underscoring Iman looool #dwts

cam † @4everkandi Len pulling out the first 10 of the season is VERY unlike him. He must got a puppy dog crush on Melora. That’s the only reason #DWTS Len pulling out the first 10 of the season is VERY unlike him. He must got a puppy dog crush on Melora. That’s the only reason #DWTS

Tirza Lynn @tirzadancestar

#DWTS That did NOT deserve no damn 10!! That did NOT deserve no damn 10!!

#DWTS

DazzlingD~002 @Dazzling002 What?????? That boring dance got 9’s and 10’s….come on y’all. Black people need to stop going on this show….did Jimmie get 9’s and 10’s. His dance was so much better than that #DWTS What?????? That boring dance got 9’s and 10’s….come on y’all. Black people need to stop going on this show….did Jimmie get 9’s and 10’s. His dance was so much better than that #DWTS https://t.co/gUOjXP5NJx

The reason behind Hardin's winning moves

In just five weeks, Melora Hardin has proven that though she's the underdog, she's certainly here to stay. The actress may have had a rusty start, but from the moment she took the stage, the judges knew she was going to succeed.

Melora Hardin is Disney week's top-scorer with a total of 73 in back-to-back episodes. While one may want to credit her tenacity and determination as reasons why she mastered the art form seamlessly, there's one other very important reason that keeps her going.

Speaking to US Weekly about the support she receives from her husband, Melora Hardin said:

"He is here as a shoulder to cry on when I get absolutely despondent and exhausted and overwhelmed with, you know, trying to stick my feet in the fire every week. He's going to help me stay in the moment."

Also Read

But it's not just Melora Hardin who's improving and showcasing some winning moves. The Bachelor star Matt James is right behind her. He played Snake Kaa from Jungle Book and earned an impressive 31. His footwork came in the way of him earning better scores. However, the judges pointed out that he was headed in the right direction and his performance oozed confidence.

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish