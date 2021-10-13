'DWTS': Melora Hardin's score draws flak on Twitter

Melora Hardin has picked up pace and how. The Office actress scored her first 10 on Tuesday's Villains Night Dancing with the Stars episode, and from Len Goodman, no less.
Building on her breakthrough performance from the previous night, Melora Hardin chose to play the mean mother Gothel from Tangled. She and dance partner Artem Chigvintsev chose the tango as their routine for the night and aced it to a tee.
The remaining judges gave Melora Hardin a score of nine each, bringing her total to 37.
Melora Hardin's score drew flak on Twitter
As is the case most of the time, a handful of viewers didn't agree with the judgment. While some thought Iman Shumpert deserved better scores from Goodman, most thought Melora Hardin's perfect 10 should have come on Heroes Night.
The reason behind Hardin's winning moves
In just five weeks, Melora Hardin has proven that though she's the underdog, she's certainly here to stay. The actress may have had a rusty start, but from the moment she took the stage, the judges knew she was going to succeed.
Melora Hardin is Disney week's top-scorer with a total of 73 in back-to-back episodes. While one may want to credit her tenacity and determination as reasons why she mastered the art form seamlessly, there's one other very important reason that keeps her going.
Speaking to US Weekly about the support she receives from her husband, Melora Hardin said:
"He is here as a shoulder to cry on when I get absolutely despondent and exhausted and overwhelmed with, you know, trying to stick my feet in the fire every week. He's going to help me stay in the moment."
But it's not just Melora Hardin who's improving and showcasing some winning moves. The Bachelor star Matt James is right behind her. He played Snake Kaa from Jungle Book and earned an impressive 31. His footwork came in the way of him earning better scores. However, the judges pointed out that he was headed in the right direction and his performance oozed confidence.
Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.