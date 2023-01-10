"Keep doing your thing": Barmageddon fans are obsessed with host Nikki Bella's style on the show

USA Network aired Barmageddon season 1, episode 6 on Monday, January 9 at 11 pm ET. In the episode, country music star Trace Adkins and football coach Mike Vrabel competed against each other in some over-the-top bar games. While their battle was intense and Mike Vrabel won the show by just two games, fans were more focused on Nikki Bella's fashion statement with a pink top and her fun way of hosting the game show.

She was seen praising Trace again and again despite losing several challenges in a row. Her joke while introducing the "Just the tip" round made everyone laugh, and they loved it when Nikki Bella danced in the final karaoke round. Barmageddon fans adored Nikki's style of hosting and praised her on Twitter.

Lauren Clayton @BellaTwinsFana @BellaTwins Nikki you are the reason I am obsessed with this show keep doing your thing girl. #Barmageddon @BellaTwins Nikki you are the reason I am obsessed with this show keep doing your thing girl. #Barmageddon

Barmageddon fans feel Nikki Bella is doing an amazing job being the show's host

Professional wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella has judged some shows like Miss USA 2013 Pageant and America's Got Talent: Extreme. However, this was her first time hosting a game show and Barmageddon fans were amazed by her skills. Even Blake Shelton praised her by saying that she was the only reason fans were watching the show.

•Melissa @VarsityCamren @BellaTwins #Barmageddon “Pls welcome the only reason why you’re watching this show!! Give it up for Nikki Bella” -Blake 🫶 “Pls welcome the only reason why you’re watching this show!! Give it up for Nikki Bella” -Blake 🫶❤️ @BellaTwins #Barmageddon

🔥𝕸𝖆𝖞𝖘𝖎𝖓 ᛟ 𝕷𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖊🔥 @MaysinLayne

But of course. Shes stunning all the time.

Bella's gonna ball!

🥰

@BellaTwins Nikki Bella is looking stunning tonight with that sparkly top on!
But of course. Shes stunning all the time.
Bella's gonna ball!
🥰
#Barmageddon

Melissa Fillner @MelBelle_xo @BellaTwins Can we talk about how gorgeous that top, sparkle, & color that is on Nikki tonight on #Barmageddon Can we talk about how gorgeous that top, sparkle, & color that is on Nikki tonight on #Barmageddon @BellaTwins 😈

Davis westbrook @BellaArmy043 @BellaTwins I think that Nikki is doing such an amazing job as the gameshow for the number one gameshow #barmageddon @BellaTwins I think that Nikki is doing such an amazing job as the gameshow for the number one gameshow #barmageddon

What happened on Barmageddon season 1 episode 6?

This week on Barmageddon, Mike and Trace competed in five different bar games to win a medal with their respective teammates Wyatt and Seth, both of whom went viral because of their embarrassing videos. In the first game, called "Split Happens," the viral contestants got into a giant bowling ball, and Mike and Trace pushed their teammates to knock down some pins.

Mike scored 11 points in total, while Blake only got 10. He had to spin the wheel of redemption and eat a cow's tongue to get back into the game with an equal score as Mike. Then in the second round, the two teams played ping pong with giant paddles for three different rounds with increasing difficulty (due to the holes in the paddles). Mike won the round with 22 points, compared to Trace's 12 points.

Once again, team Trace took the help of the wheel of redemption and had to eat deep-fried butter to get the same score as Mike. In the third round, both teams had to draw an object, which was revealed slowly by removing different stripes, and the members helping them had to guess the object correctly.

Team Trace won the battle by guessing an object five seconds before Mike, who later took the help of the wheel of redemption. Mike and Wyatt had to put their hands in cold water for 30 seconds as punishment. Later on, in the basketball round, Trace was unable to score even one point, and Mike won the round.

In the final karaoke battle, the teammates had to pour shots into their glasses whenever Mike or Trace spoke specific words in their songs. Mike won the round with 10/10 shots made by his teammate Wyatt, who won a helmet. Nikki Bella felt sorry for Trace at the end of the battle.

Barmageddon airs on USA Network every Monday at 11 pm ET. The show is being judged by friends Blake Shelton and Carson Daly and hosted by Nikki Bella. The producers of the show are White Label Productions and JLP Pictures.

