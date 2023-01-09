Who are Trace Adkins and Mike Vrabel? Meet the celebrities as they will appear in Barmageddon season 1 episode 6

USA Network's Barmageddon season one is set to return with an all-new episode on Monday night. This week, the series will introduce viewers to two new celebrities who will enter Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville, ready to battle it out against each other in classic bar games with a unique twist.

Episode 6 of USA Network's Barmageddon, will be released on January 9, 2023, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT. The two new celebrities who will be competing against each other are none other than famed country artist Trace Adkins and American football coach Mike Vrabel.

Barmageddon is hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella. The Voice coach Blake Shelton and his co-star Carson Daly are executive producers of the fan-favorite game show.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming episode of Barmageddon to be released, here's everything you need to know about the two celebrity guests appearing on the show.

Trace Adkins and Mike Vrabel will compete against each other for the Golden Cappy in Barmageddon episode 6

The official synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads,

"Split happens to country star Trace Adkins and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel."

Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins is a famed country music artist and actor. He made his debut with his 1996 hit Dreamin' Out Loud. Since then, he has released ten more studio albums. He has also released two compilations.

According to his official website, he says:

"I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now. I can do whatever I want ... and that’s a beautiful place to be."

Trace has collaborated with various artists like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Stevie Wonder on the harmonica, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Keb’ Mo’ and Melissa Etheridge.

Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel is a popular American football coach and former line-backer. He is currently the head coach for the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League. Mike also played college football for Ohio State.

According to the Tennessee Titans, Mike has one of NFL's highest honors as he has been named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year. This was for taking the Titans to a 12-5 "regular-season record" in 2021.

In 1997, during the third round of the NFL draft, Mike was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2001, he went on to join the New England Patriots as a free agent. While he was there, Mike became an All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. The footballer ended his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barmageddon season one will air on Monday at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Viewers without cable can watch the episode live via YouTube TV, if they have the valid login details and subscription. If viewers miss the episode, it can also be streamed on Peacock the next day.

