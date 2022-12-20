Who won episode 3 of Barmageddon? Recap and more details explored 

Mondays are a lot more relaxing now, thanks to USA Network's newest reality TV game show, Barmageddon.

The famed reality TV competition series returned for episode 3 on Monday night, December 19, 2022, at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT only on USA Network. This week on Barmageddon, two new celebrities entered Blake Shelton's bar Ole Red to compete against each other in five classic bar games with a fun twist.

The celebrities were none other than "NASCAR legends" Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

Joining Jimmie and Clint were two "civilians" who went viral after a massive social media fail. Jimmie's team had Omar, who is a nurse, whereas Sam joined Clint's team. Both the VIPs arrived on Barmageddon in hopes of getting redemption after their fail.

Jimmie and Clint had to help them get the redemption they were seeking. In order to do that, they battled it out against each other in five bar games, with Clint Bowyer ultimately emerging as the winner.

How Clint Bowyer earned redemption for his teammate Sam by winning Barmageddon episode three

In a series of five games, the two NASCAR legends competed against each other to emerge victorious. The first game they played was called Beer Bombs, where they had to throw giant balls into giant cups from the balcony. To make matters even more complicated, there was a giant replica of Blake Shelton's arm swinging from the rafters, trying to ruin the shot.

The second game they played was called Air Cannon Cornhole. For this, both teams had to shoot a beanbag into a hole on the moonshine board, using an air cannon.

The third game the teams played was called Keg Kurling. In this game, each team had to sweep a filled keg across the floor onto the targets in the middle. One team could also sabotage the other's keg by pushing it off the target in order to get more points.

The fourth game was called HORSE on a Horse. In this game, each team had to hit a target using a giant paintball gun while seated on a rocking horse. By the end of all four games, the teams were tied with an equal score.

The final Barmageddon game they played was called Four Play. In this game, the teams had to shoot a basketball into one of the hoops in front of them. The first team to get four balls inside, would emerge as the winner.

When the fourth round ended in a tie yet again, it was resolved with a game called Sudden Death, where the first team to shoot the hoop would win.

Ultimately, Clint made the shot and won not only episode three of Barmageddon, but also redemption for Sam. Meanwhile, Jimmie and Omar walked away empty handed.

