What is the Academy Museum Gala? All about the star-studded event as Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez steal the show

American singer Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber posed together for a slew of pictures at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

The star-studded event, which took place on October 15, 2022, saw the 30-year-old star smiling and posing with Hailey for the cameras, indicating there is no bad blood between the two, contradictory to the rumors.

Selena and Hailey's pictures at the Academy Mueseum Gala puts the online rumors to rest

The duo's appearance at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala comes right after Hailey Bieber broke her silence on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast over rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber from Selena.

Denying the allegations and addressing the online hatred received, Hailey Bieber said:

“It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship … I’m not interested in doing that and I never was … I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

One of the pictures from the 2022 Academy Museum Gala also shows the duo indulging in a sweet hug as they smiled and posed together. This was enough reason for the internet to go berserk as many fans took to social media to discuss the duo's appearance at the event and their friendship.

All you need to know about the Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala, which took place on October 15 at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles, was the second edition of the annual award-giving ceremony.

The main aim behind the event is to reflect the museum's mission to celebrate, preserve, and advance the understanding of cinema while expanding the knowledge and conversation about it as a cultural force and global art form.

The star-studded event is strictly an "invite-only" ceremony. The 2022 Academy Museum Gala saw several celebrities gracing the event with their presence. The event was attended by Jonathan Majors, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson, Kerry Washington, Judd Apatow, Mia Goth, Mindy Kaling, Alexa Demie, George Clooney, BJ Novak, Taylor Russell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Luca Guadagnino, among others.

This year's event celebrated the new museum's one-year anniversary while honoring some of the A-listers for their contribution to cinema.

On October 15, Julia Roberts was honored with the award for the Academy Inaugural Museum Gala Icon, in recognition of her decades-long career. While Tilda Swinton got the Visionary Award, Miky Lee received the Pillar Award. Meanwhile, director Steve McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award.

According to Average Socialite, Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum, said:

“Our inaugural Gala in 2021 was a wonderful celebration of the artists and patrons of the Academy Museum. It was an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity, and resilience of our film industry. At our 2022 Gala, we are deeply honored to recognize three members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. We express our gratitude to Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Lupita Nyong’o for hosting this important evening and to Rolex for being a steadfast and engaged supporter of the Academy Museum Gala and global cinema.”

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the gala saw Diana Ross giving a special performance. This year's gala raised $10 million in donations, which would be used for a variety of museum-related initiatives.

