What time will The Hunt for Veerappan air on Netflix? Release date, what to expect, and more

The Hunt for Veerappan brings to life­ the chilling saga of one of India's most notorious criminals. This captivating documentary series delves into the intense 20-year manhunt for Veerappan, a notorious smuggler and brigand who spread terror throughout the forests of South India.

Streaming on Netflix from August 4, 2023, at 3 am ET, this se­ries uncovers the enigmatic personality of Veerappan through firsthand accounts of those­ who relentlessly pursue­d him.

The upcoming series offe­rs a fascinating glimpse into the intricate life­ of Veerappan, a man who commanded both fe­ar and admiration. Delving into his criminal activities and untold stories, this show aims to e­ngage viewers with re­al-life crime narratives.

Unfurling the world of goons and crime in The Hunt for Veerappan: Trailer and plot insights

The 2-minute-long trailer embarks with depicting the horrendous crimes by the burglar Veerappan. The trailer presents a nuanced portrayal of the government's persistent efforts to apprehend the smuggler.

The trailer is not only a testament to the havoc he created, but also to the deadly fear he infused among individuals with his crimes. It further shows the strategies framed by the authorities to catch the criminal and aims to offer viewers a clear lens of understanding the heinous crimes the people of South India have ever known.

During an interview with The Hindu, the director Selvamani Selvaraj, gave insights about infusing the intricate details in the docu-series and mentioned:

“I read the books, but most importantly, I met everyone I can to know more. If I wanted to know about a police station that was attacked, I prefer going to that location and getting things done there. "

He added:

"Such a story has not happened in the history of the world and it cannot happen again as well; it’s so vast and felt like reading an epic."

The official synopsis of The Hunt for Veerappan as per Netflix, reads:

"This docuseries follows the rise and fall of Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose bloody reign sparked a 20-year-long manhunt in south India."

As mentioned earlier, the four-part docuseries. The Hunt for Veerappan will chronicle the infamous criminal Veerappan and the trail of his sinister crimes. It will showcase to viewers an in-depth peep into the tales of his crimes that were born in the jungles of South India and stretched to the entire nation.

The docu-series will further depict the detailed encounter of the Indian bandit and the constant efforts of the authorities toiling hard for the past two decades to catch the criminal.

The crew behind the curtains of biographical crime docu-series

The upcoming docu-series is helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj, known for his prolific work in movies such as Nila, Life of Pi, and Kaantha. The docu-series will feature exclusive interviews with Veerappan's family members, police officers, and journalists who were key witnesses during his reign.

The Hunt for Veerappan is produced under the stewardship of Apoorva Bakshi, Monisha Thyagarajan, and Kimberley Hassett.

The Hunt for Veerappan is scheduled to release on August 4, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.