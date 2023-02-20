What time will The Low Tone Club air on Disney+? Release date, trailer, and more details revealed

Disney Plus is slated to release a new Colombian comedy-drama, The Low Tone Club, on February 22, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. ET. The Spanish show features a star cast of Latin legends such as Carlos Vives and Julián Arango.

The trailer for the upcoming comedy series has garnered a positive response since it was first released:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The unconventional music teacher Amaranto Molina teaches at a school that specializes in music education. The school is run according to old rules and disadvantages those students who do not meet the standards of commercial success."

Produced by TeleColombia for The Walt Disney Company, the show will contain ten episodes of thirty minutes duration each.

The Low Tone Club to feature Latin music star Carles Vivos as an unconventional music teacher

Carlos Vives, a name that rules the Latin music industry, is truly the feather in the cap in the ensemble cast of the show. With almost 13 albums and 30 singles attached to his name, Vives shot to fame with the 1994 release, La Gota Fria.

Since the popularity of La Gota Fria, Carlos Vives' career took a high leap. With back-to-back hits in the form of four major albums and 17 singles that came after it, he ultimately won his first Grammy in 2002 for Déjame Entras, thus becoming the first Colombian to win the award.

With The Low Tone Club, viewers will get to see Carlos Vives return on screen as an atypical music teacher, Amaranto Molina, managing a bunch of students struggling to make their mark in a school specializing in music.

Carlos Vives' has also produced a single for the show titled Tumbando Muros.

#ElClubDeLosGraves #TumbandoMuros ¡Vuelvo a la tele! Y muy pronto será el estreno de "El Club De Los Graves". Qué bacano poder compartirles este adelanto del video de "Tumbando Muros" 🤓 podrán verlo completo el 4 de Noviembre

However, this is not the first time that Carlos Vives has been seen collaborating with Disney. As per the Los Angeles Times:

"The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner has also interpret the song 'Colombia, Mi Encanto' that appears nin the trailer for the animated film "Encanto"

A quick look at the plot and cast of The Low Tone Club

As per the official description of the plot:

"Amaranto Molina,an unconventional music teacher, begins teaching at a music school where only students who meet the ideal of commercial success are promoted.Each year, the school's principal,selects five students who are nicknamed the "High Tones" and becomes part of school's prestigious teen band."

The description further reads:

"Molina is in charge of the so-called "Low Tones," a group of students whose talents do not meet the school's standards. The headstrong teacher and the "Low Tones" embark on a musical journey in which the teacher's unconventional methods help heal wounds and inspire each of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students encounter their teacher's mysterious past."

In addition to Carlos Vives, the cast ensemble of The Low Tone Club includes Julián Arango who portrays the role of Eduardo Kramer, the principal of the school. Arango is best known for his roles in hit Colombian films like Metástasis (2014), The Cartel (2008), and Te amo Ana Elisa (2008).

The cast list also includes actors and actresses such as Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”), Elena Vives (“Amalia”), Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”), María Fernanda Marín (“Lala”), Catalina Polo (“Martina”), Gregorio Umaña (“Raphaelo”), Manuela Duque (“Roxana”), Salomé Camargo (“Cami”), Juan Camilo González (“Dardo”), Juan Diego Panadero (“Panchito”), Pitizion (“KJ”), Juan Manuel Lenis (“Peter”), Luis Fernando Salas (“Ocampo”), Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano (“Trillizas”), Melanie Dell´Olmo (“Sara”) and Sharik Abusaid ( "Lina").

The Low Tone Club premieres this February 22, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. ET worldwide on Disney+.

