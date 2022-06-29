"She's going through a very difficult time" - Singer Carlos Vives opens up on Shakira's state of mind after breaking up with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique 

Shakira is going through a difficult time following her breakup with Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique, according to Colombian singer Carlos Vives.

As per Page Six, the Waca Waca singer and Pique announced their split after 12 years together, during which time they had two children.

🅛🅜𝟕𓃵 @Leo_messii_7 The reason why pique cheated on Shakira The reason why pique cheated on Shakira https://t.co/8pS8xrDzgg

Vives, who collaborated with Shakira on the song 'La Bicicleta', was asked by Cadena 100 music radio station what the singer's current state of mind is. He replied (per The International News):

"She's going through a very difficult time. She has to be sad; I've been through that too. I definitely felt sad; it's a very difficult time and well, when you have such a beautiful family."

Roberto Garcia, the ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira's sisters, believes the 45-year-old pop star split with the Barcelona star due to monetary reasons. Garcia told EsDiario (as quoted by the previously referenced International News article):

"According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two."

He added:

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him. They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."

#LLGT 🫠🇨🇱🇨🇦 @papiisenpaii Pique cheating on Shakira is actually insane Pique cheating on Shakira is actually insane

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique spotted with Chelsea bag at Wimbledon

According to The Mail, the 35-year-old central-defender has ignited rumors about his future. He was spotted with a Chelsea merchandise bag, as he supports his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

The report also claims that Xavi has told Pique that he is surplus to requirements at the club despite having two years left on his contract.

The Blaugrana's desperately need to reduce their wage bill in order to help their deepening financial crisis while also being able to bring in new players this summer.

Pique has played 606 times for Barca across 14 seasons. He has won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and three Champions Leagues with Barca.

Despite numerous injury problems during the last campaign, the 2010 World Cup winner still made 40 appearances.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Coming back to other exits, the captains are the highest paid, and Busquets is in his last year of contract and Pique's contract ends in 2024. The captains leaving will take a big chunk off Barca's wage bill. Lets see if Busquets takes a cut in his final year. Coming back to other exits, the captains are the highest paid, and Busquets is in his last year of contract and Pique's contract ends in 2024. The captains leaving will take a big chunk off Barca's wage bill. Lets see if Busquets takes a cut in his final year. https://t.co/wZ3lPeWPN9

