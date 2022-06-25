Shakira-Pique breakup not due to alleged infidelity from Barcelona star as details of couple’s ‘open relationship’ emerge - Reports

The high-profile breakup between Colombian pop star Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique wasn't due to alleged infidelity from the Spaniard, according to El Nacional.

According to reports, the couple were in an open relationship and the 45-year-old pop star was aware of her partner's alleged affair with another woman.

According to the aforementioned source, however, the 35-year-old defender told Shakira that he no longer had feelings towards her. This happened back in January, a month after the couple visited Orlando in the United States for a vacation.

El Nacional said the following in their report regarding the couple's open relationship:

"She proposed couples therapy, but he refused because he didn't want to fix anything, he didn't want to continue with her."

🎙️Joan Laporta on Gerrard Piqué....🗣️: "Piqué is suffering. He is a great person and we are lucky that he is one of the captains. He will give us a lot. He has chosen to remain a professional footballer rather than a businessman."

Shakira and Pique ended their 12-year relationship earlier this month with cheating allegations against the Barcelona defender emerging as the probable reason. According to the aforementioned source, however, the relationship between the couple broke up three months prior to their official statement.

According to reports, the 35-year-old defender's new partner was a 22-year-old blonde girl. The mystery girl's name begins with the letter "C." However, there is not much knowledge available regarding this girl at the time of writing.

According to MARCA, Shakira has complained to the police about harassment following her breakup with Gerard Pique. According to the source, the pop star is attracting unwanted attention following her split, with people sending her mails and trespassing on her property.

Gerard Pique and Shakira's break up could end up in court

According to recent reports, the split between the two celebrities could involve a legal battle involving their children. The pair have two kids and neither of them are ready to part ways with them following their breakup.

The Colombian pop star wants to take their children on a two-month vacation to Miami. Gerard Pique, on the other hand, wants them to stay with him in Spain for the summer. The 45-year-old pop star needs consent from her ex-partner in order to take the kids away on a holiday.

Gerard Pique could also have a difficult time securing regular game time at Barcelona. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are expected to announce the signing of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer soon. This could drop the 35-year-old defender further down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez.

