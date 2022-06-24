“Shakira didn’t treat them well, she thought she was superior” – Journalist makes bold claim about pop star’s relationship with wives and girlfriends of Pique’s Barcelona teammates

Journalist Lorena Vazquez has revealed that Colombian pop star Shakira did not have a healthy relationship with the wives and girlfriends of Gerard Pique's Barcelona teammates.

According to MARCA, the recently split couple could be engulfed in a legal battle over their two children. As things stand, both parties are refusing to give up on their children. The 35-year-old defender wants his children to remain in Spain while the pop star wants to take them with her to Miami on a two-month vacation.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Shakira cannot rely on fellow wives and girlfriends of Pique's teammates. The pop star reportedly had egotistical behavior in front of them all.

Journalist Lorena Vazquez was quoted as saying the following (via MARCA):

"Shakira didn't treat them well, she thought she was superior. They called her La Patrona."

The split between Gerard Pique has been all over the news ever since the 2021-22 season ended. According to reports, the Barcelona defender has been accused of cheating with another woman, which has resulted in the breakup between the couple.

There is not much known about who the woman is. However, it is believed that the mystery girl is a 22-year-old blonde woman whose name begins with the letter "C."

It is also worth mentioning that the Barcelona defender also did not have the best of finishes to the 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old defender missed the last four La Liga games of the season after suffering a muscular injury. The Spaniard only managed 39 appearances last season.

Gerard Pique's time at Barcelona could also be coming to an abrupt end. According to Sports Mole, the Catalan giants will very soon be announcing the signing of Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Gerard Pique and Shakira have ended their 12-year relationship

Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together since 2010 but the famous couple have now broken their relationship. The duo put out a joint statement which confirmed the news earlier this month which read as follows (via Hello Magazine):

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

According to NDTV, Shakira met the Barcelona defender back in 2010 during the shooting of a music video. The pair, however, made their relationship public a year later.

