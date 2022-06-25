“She knew that she would never marry him” – Shakira’s ex-brother in law offers insight into ‘broken’ relationship with Pique and ‘financial problems’ between couple

Shakira's ex-brother-in-law has offered an insight into the Colombian pop singer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's 'broken' relationship with 'financial problems' playing a role in their split.

The ex-couple announced on June 4 that they would be splitting after 12 years together, saying (per CNN):

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

There have been rumors of infidelity on the part of Pique, although recent reports seem to have rubbished those claims.

Shakira's ex-brother in law Roberto García has now opened up on what led to a fractious relationship between the singer and the Barca defender.

He told Spanish outlet ESdiario:

"That relationship has been broken for a long time but they gave a cordial image to the public.

He continued,

“Shakira noticed Piqué because she liked her to be the father of her children. She knew that she would never marry him. According to a person very close to them, there has been a financial problem between the two."

Garcia then touched on when the Barcelona star asked his ex-girlfriend for money for a business investment:

"Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him. They do not mix their money and take the family economy to 50%. She is also investing in other construction businesses."

Garcia concluded:

"She had an idea of doing something in the Bahamas and Colombia. That's where the problems started."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona owe Gerard Piqué around €100M in total and must pay him that until June 2024.



(Source: Barcelona owe Gerard Piqué around €100M in total and must pay him that until June 2024.(Source: @sport 🚨 Barcelona owe Gerard Piqué around €100M in total and must pay him that until June 2024. (Source: @sport) https://t.co/qiBv6iWSMd

Problems continue to ensue between the former couple with recent reports that Pique is stopping his ex-girlfriend from taking their children on a vacation break to Miami.

Shakira reportedly didn't have a close relationship with Gerard Pique's entourage

The Colombian (left) reportedly dubbed 'the boss'

More details have emerged with regard to the struggles the pop star and the Spaniard experienced in their relationship.

Shakira @shakira Learn this dance. Post your video using the #DancingWithMyselfAtHome tune in to see if you're featured! Learn this dance. Post your video using the #DancingWithMyselfAtHome tune in to see if you're featured! https://t.co/Uk4kFa8RM1

Journalist Lorena Vazquez on the Ya es mediodia show on Telecinco (via Marca) has claimed that the singer wasn't held in high regard by the Barca star's friends:

"All of Gerard Pique's entourage know Shakira as 'La Patrona', because apparently she didn't have a very good attitude with the footballer's friends,"

She continued,

"She has never mingled too much with Gerard Pique's lifelong friends, not even with the rest of the wives of the Barcelona players. And that has been a problem for the couple since the beginning."

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far