What time will The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 1 air on ABC? Plot, release date and more explored

The Rookie: Feds season 1, the highly anticipated spin-off series of the much-celebrated and fan-favorite drama series The Rookie, is all set to make its debut with episode 1, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / PT, exclusively on the popular network, ABC.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter have served as the co-creators of the upcoming spin-off drama series. Alexi Hawley has also acted as the writer of the ABC series, along with Stacy A. Littlejohn, Nick Hurwitz, and Terence Paul Winter. Tori Garrett and Eric Dean Seaton have served as the directors of the series.

The list of executive producers of the brand new arresting series includes Alexi Hawley, Michelle Chapman, Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion, Corey Miller, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter.

Critically acclaimed actress Niecy Nash will be seen playing the lead role of Special Agent Simone Clark in The Rookie: Feds season 1. Ever since the official trailer for season 1 of the brand new spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds, was launched by ABC, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the highly exhilarating spin-off drama series will unfold.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the premiere episode The Rookie: Feds season 1, ahead of its arrival on ABC.

Learn all about The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 1, before it debuts on ABC

The much-awaited episode 1 of the highly absorbing action-drama spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds season 1, will be released on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, exclusively on ABC at 10-11 p.m. ET / PT.

The premiere episode of the action-drama series has been titled, Day One. Take a closer look at the official trailer for the series, released by ABC on September 15, 2022, here:

The official trailer provides viewers with intriguing glimpses of what can be expected from the brand new series, starring Niecy Nash.

By the looks of the official trailer, it is quite understandable that the spin-off series of the fan-favorite action-drama series is all set to take the audience on an action-packed and dramatically thrilling rollercoaster ride.

What can be expected from the premiere episode of the series' season 1?

The official synopsis for the series' first season, released by ABC, reads:

"Fresh out of the FBI Academy, Simone Clark arrives in Los Angeles and has her sights set on joining Matthew Garza’s newly formed special unit as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer. Garza’s squad includes Carter Hope, a promotion-hungry traditionalist, Laura Stenson, a talented agent in desperate need of a second chance, and Brendon Acres, a former actor who graduated from Quantico with Simone."

It further reads:

"On the home front, Simone and Cutty’s father-daughter relationship is put to the test as their opposing opinions about law enforcement come to a head on the series premiere of “The Rookie: Feds,”

It looks like the episode will have a series of highly gripping events with some emotional sequences as well. It is safe to say that the audience is in for an exciting new dramatic-adventure.

Who are the cast members of the series' season 1?

Apart from Niecy Nash as Special Agent Simone Clark, the lead cast list for The Rookie: Feds season 1 entails Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres, Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Garza, and James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope.

Other promising actors on the cast list include Nathan Fillion, Jocelyn Hudon, Allison Scagliotti, Frankie Faison, Kate Cochran, Charley Koontz, Valarie Pettiford, Devika Bhise, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of The Rookie: Feds season 1, airing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on ABC.

