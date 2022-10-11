What time will The Watcher air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about Naomi Watts' true crime series

Netflix's new crime drama series, The Watcher, is expected to hit the platform on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The series is based on the true story of the Broaddus family, who, after buying their dream house, start receiving creepy letters from a stalker.

The series features Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in the lead roles and many others in supporting roles.

The Watcher promises to be an enthralling watch

On September 24, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Watcher, which offers a peek into the lives of the Broaddus family. The trailer's opening scenes are almost dreamlike as viewers see Derek and Maria walking into the house, feeling incredibly happy and satisfied.

The trailer's tone shifts radically as the family's life is disrupted after they start receiving chilling letters from an anonymous stalker. Overall, the trailer has a gripping and frightening tone that fans of the horror genre would undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the series, which reads:

''After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher' house in New Jersey.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a haunting series that explores several themes, including paranoia and privacy. Fans of shows and movies like Identity, Mindhunter, and Sharp Objects will enjoy this series.

A quick look at The Watcher's main cast and creator

The Watcher stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Derek Broaddus and Maria Broaddus, respectively. Watts looks phenomenal in the trailer, capturing the angst and paranoia of her character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect another haunting performance from the legendary actress.

Naomi Watts recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Goodnight Mommy, a horror movie about a pair of twin brothers and their mother. She received highly positive reviews for her performance in the film. Her other memorable appearances in psychological thrillers and horror movies include Mulholland Drive, The Wolf Hour, and Funny Games.

Bobby Cannavale looks equally impressive in the trailer as Derek Broaddus. Cannavale is best known for his appearances in Mr. Robot, Homecoming, and Annie. Apart from that, the series also stars several other prominent actors in crucial supporting roles, like Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, and Christopher McDonald, among many others.

The series is helmed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Murphy and Brennan are best known for their Netflix crime drama series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which recently generated widespread attention among viewers and critics. Their other works include Ratched and Glee.

Don't miss The Watcher on Netflix on Thursday, October 13, 2022. If you are a follower of the horror genre, this promises to be a riveting watch for you.

