What time will The Wonder air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about Florence Pugh's period drama film

Netflix has a brand new period drama film titled The Wonder coming out with actor Florence Pugh playing the lead and all the information out there suggests that it's going to be an intense one.

The Wonder is set to drop on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3 am ET or midnight PT. Viewers in the Central Time Zone can start streaming it at 2 am.

Taking place in 1800s, The Wonder follows Lib Wright (Florence Pugh), an English nurse, who is tasked with examining and reporting about Anna (Kíla Lord Cassidy), a young girl in rural Ireland who, according to her parents, is said to have survived without food for months. However, Lib soon finds out that there is more to Anna's fasting practice than the village can imagine.

The Wonder is based on a 2016 novel of the same name

The upcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of Irish writer Emma Donoghue's The Wonder, a Scotiabank Giller Prize and Kerry Group Novel of the Year-shortlisted novel. Inspired by multiple cases of fasting girls (pre-adolescent girls who are rumored to have survived without any food or nourishment) for a long stretch of time over the centuries, here's the novel's synopsis:

"The Irish Midlands, 1859. An English nurse, Lib Wright, is summoned to a tiny village to observe what some are claiming as a medical anomaly or a miracle - a girl said to have survived without food for months."

It continues:

"Tourists have flocked to the cabin of eleven-year-old Anna O'Donnell, and a journalist has come down to cover the sensation. The Wonder is a tale of two strangers who transform each other's lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil."

Emma Donoghue, besides being a novelist, is also a literary historian, playwright, and screenwriter, whose works have been translated into over 40 languages. Her screenplay for the adaptation of her Booker Prize-nominated novel Room, starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 88th Academy Awards.

More about the supporting cast of The Wonder

The trailer for the upcoming film shows Lib Wright being summoned to a village in Ireland and delegated with observing Anna by its councilmen.

Lib soon finds out what the townsfolk think of Anna while also attempting to familiarize herself with their ways. Over time, things begin to get intriguing and whether the latter is able to uncover the mystery behind Anna's fasting or not forms the rest of the story.

Acting alongside Florence Pugh and Kíla Cassidy in key roles are:

Tom Burke,

Elaine Cassidy,

Caolán Byrne,

Niamh Algar,

Toby Jones,

Ciarán Hinds,

Dermot Crowley,

Brían F O'Byrne, and

Ruth Bradley

The Florence Pugh starrer, directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio Watt of A Fantastic Woman fame, is rated R, because of its usage of violence, usage of profanity, scary imagery, and some s*xually explicit scenes.

Catch The Wonder exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3 am ET or midnight PT. Viewers in the Central Time Zone can start streaming it at 2 am.

