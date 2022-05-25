What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 6 air on Hulu? Details about Andrew Garfield's true-crime series

FX on Hulu's new true crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven is set to air its sixth episode on May 26, 2022. Titled Revelation, the episode will continue with the story of the two detectives, Jeb Tyre and Bill Taba, as they delve deep into the murder of a mother and her baby daughter in the Salt Lake Valley.

Created by Dustin Lance Black, who is known for writing the classic LGBT film Milk starring Sean Penn, the show is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Read further ahead to learn more details about the sixth episode's release time, brief recap, and more.

What time will Under the Banner of Heaven episode 6 air on Hulu? Plot, recap and more details

The sixth episode of Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere on May 26, 2022 on Hulu at 12.01 AM ET. With a runtime of roughly an hour, the episode will continue to focus on the investigation into the brutal murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter.

The fifth episode, titled One Mighty and Strong, reveals the true motive behind the murder of Brenda and her infant daughter: religion. The episode focuses on the Lafferty's religious beliefs as well as the history behind the FLDS Church. One Mighty and Strong also depicts Ron and Dan abusing their wives, among many other disturbing things, pushing the show to its darkest corners. The episode received high praise from critics for its gripping moments and deliberate pacing that made it a slow-burn thriller.

The mini-series consists of 7 episodes and will conclude on June 2, 2022. Andrew Garfield, who stars in the lead role of Jeb Pyre, received high praise from critics for his subtle, nuanced performance. Other cast members also received critical acclaim for their performances.

Jon Krakauer's Under the Banner of Heaven

The nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer focuses on the true story of the double murder of Brenda Lafferty and her daughter by Brenda's brothers-in-law Ron and Dan Lafferty. Subsequent investigations revealed that the Laffertys were believers of the LDS church and its numerous fundamentalist ideologies.

Jon Krakauer's book received widespread critical acclaim, with Charles Graeber of The Guardian listing it as one of his top 10 true crime books. The book also partly inspired a documentary about Mormonism, titled Prophet's Prey. Krakauer was involved in the film, apart from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, who served as executive producers.

Under the Banner of Heaven trailer

On March 29, 2022, FX Networks released the official trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield in the lead role. The official synopsis of the miniseries reads:

''As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.''

The trailer is dominated by Andrew Garfield, who gives one of his most memorable performances onscreen. It also offers a peek into the show's deliberately paced, slow-burning narrative, with not a lot of in-your-face shocking moments.

