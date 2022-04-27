Under the Banner of Heaven cast list: Andrew Garfield and others star in Hulu miniseries

The true tragedy of Brenda Lafferty and her infant daughter Erica, who were brutally murdered in their Utah home in 1984, is explored in Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven. The true-crime drama series is based on Jon Krakauer's book of the same name.

Ron and Dan Lafferty, both Brenda's brothers-in-law, were responsible for the brutal killings. The two were Mormon Fundamentalists who felt that God had instructed them to commit horrible atrocities, which occurred while their brother Allen was at work. Brenda was discovered dead in the kitchen by her husband later that evening. Their infant was found in her cot.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the cast and characters of Under the Banner of Heaven.

The cast of Under the Banner of Heaven

Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Andrew Russell Garfield is an actor who has worked in both the United Kingdom and the United States of America. In addition to nominations for a Laurence Olivier Award, two Academy Awards, and three British Academy Film Awards, he has garnered a Tony Award, a British Academy Television Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Movies in which he is instantly recognizable include the Spider-Man franchise, Hacksaw Ridge, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick... Boom, Under the Silver Lake, The Social Network, and Never Let Me Go. He played Detective Jeb Pyre in the Hulu series.

Detective Jeb Pyre is an elderly member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is in charge of the investigation into Brenda and her daughter Erica's murder. Following the traumatic incident, his faith was shaken.

Daisy Edgar Jones as Brenda Lafferty

Daisy Jessica Edgar-Jones is the acclaimed British actress who is most recognized for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in the miniseries Normal People. She received both Golden Globes and British Academy Television Award nominations for playing the part.

Cold Feet, Fresh, and War of the Worlds are some of her other acting credits. She played Brenda Lafferty in the Hulu Series.

Brenda Lafferty was a young university student studying broadcast journalism who also loved the performing arts. Ron and Dan Lafferty, her husband's brothers, beat and stabbed her to death in her own home. Brenda’s 15-month-old daughter Erica was also murdered in her crib.

Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty

Samuel Henry John Worthington is an Australian actor who was born in the United Kingdom. He is best recognized for his roles in Avatar, Terminator Salvation, Hacksaw Ridge, Clash of the Titans, and its sequel Wrath of the Titans. He played Ron Lafferty, one of Brenda's brothers-in-law, in the Hulu series.

Ron Lafferty was the eldest of Lafferty's sons and came from a patriarchal home with a history of violence. Ron argued that by forsaking the practice of many marriages, the church had lost its path. He was directly responsible for Brenda's murder, and he exhibited no sorrow for it, instead calling it God's will.

Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough, Gil Birmingham, Billy Howle, and Rory Culkin are among the other cast members in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Don't forget to catch Under the Banner of Heaven, which premieres on Hulu on April 28, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET.

Edited by R. Elahi