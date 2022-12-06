What time will Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo air on HBO?

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, a three-part documentary, is set to hit HBO and HBO Max this week. The first two episodes, Darkness in the Light of the World and Unconditional, will be released on the platforms on Tuesday, December 6, at 9 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the third episode, titled A Fight for Justice, is scheduled to premiere the next day, December 7, at 10 pm.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Tiexiera, who is known for P.S. Burn This Letter Please, the upcoming documentary will focus on La Luz del Mundo (translated to The Light of the World), a Mexico-based non-trinitarian Christian denomination established in 1926.

What to expect from Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo?

As per reports, the cult frontrunners at La Luz del Mundo trained minors and others to indulge in s*x and pose naked for them. In 2019, its leader Naasón Joaquín García was held at the Los Angeles airport, and this year, he pleaded guilty to three counts of s*xual abuse of children.

The court sentenced him to a maximum of 16 years and 8 months in jail. Naasón is serving his time in North Kern State Prison.

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo will be a three-part series. (Photo via WarnerMedia)

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo will be narrated from the survivors' perspective, who all formed a group on Reddit in 2017 to share their harrowing tales about La Luz Del Mundo. The series will end with Naasón’s arrest.

As per HBO, the official synopsis for Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo reads:

This documentary series explores the horrifying, yet relatively unknown story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the s*xual abuse that scores of members, many of them minors, say they have suffered at the hands of its successive leaders, known as the “Apostles.”

According to the synopsis, the series will chronicle “the history of one of the most powerful religious groups not only in Mexico, where it was founded, but also in the United States.”

HBO Documentaries @HBODocs



Survivors bravely speak out about the years of abuse they suffered at the hands of church leaders. “It was all a secret. Until now.”Survivors bravely speak out about the years of abuse they suffered at the hands of church leaders. #UnveiledHBO : Surviving La Luz del Mundo premieres December 6 on @HBOMax. “It was all a secret. Until now.”Survivors bravely speak out about the years of abuse they suffered at the hands of church leaders. #UnveiledHBO: Surviving La Luz del Mundo premieres December 6 on @HBOMax. https://t.co/YX2Y1CYtM8

The summary adds:

Under the guise of the only true church offering eternal salvation, LLDM, which claims to have congregations in over 50 countries and over five million followers, was founded in 1926 by Aarón Joaquín Gonzalez. Joaquín Gonzalez was succeeded by his son and then grandson, all three Apostles said to be appointed by “divine revelation.”

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo will feature interviews of “scores of former members” who will “describe how the Apostles built and maintained a system to procure and groom children for abuse.”

"I want people... to become aware of what is happening": Director talks about the documentary

P.S. Burn This Letter Please director is at the helm of this documentary. (Photo via IMDb)

In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Tiexiera, the director of Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, expressed her disbelief at how the crimes committed by the church weren’t featured in the mainstream media.

“It amazes me how many people have not heard of this organization. First and foremost, I want people who watch this film to become aware of what is happening.”

The director elaborated that the cult could operate this successfully because “There was mind control at work here.”

“These people were brought up to believe that eternal salvation comes from the Apostles. There is a power structure here that silenced people.”

She, however, clarified that there are “a lot of good people in this organization who do good work,” and hopes that the HBO documentary becomes “a wake-up call about what needs to change.”

Raquel Haifa Chantres @ExLldmRaquelH 🏼

They have belonged to the same religious group in which I was born.

We are looking forward to the premiere of the documentary on HBO Max this December 6 "UNVEILED" surviving La Luz del mundo.

#UnveiledHBO

#HBOMax Today I give thanks for have met people like Hector & JemimaThey have belonged to the same religious group in which I was born.We are looking forward to the premiere of the documentary on HBO Max this December 6 "UNVEILED" surviving La Luz del mundo. Today I give thanks for have met people like Hector & Jemima🙏🏼 They have belonged to the same religious group in which I was born. We are looking forward to the premiere of the documentary on HBO Max this December 6 "UNVEILED" surviving La Luz del mundo.#UnveiledHBO#HBOMax https://t.co/1SVSXcaqwn

Sadly, many followers still believe that Naasón isn’t guilty and “look forward to his return,” Tiexiera wraps up, surprised.

Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Law & Crime Productions have bankrolled Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, which is all set to premiere this Tuesday, December 6, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes