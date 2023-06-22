What is Victor 6000? All about the deep sea robot racing against time to save the Titanic submersible

As hours before the oxygen supply runs out in the missing Titan submersible reach closer, rescue crews have decided to use Victor 6000 robot, a state-of-the-art deep-sea craft, having advanced capabilities that enable it to reach the sunken wreckage. It is one of the select few vessels on the planet with such capabilities.

According to officials, the ongoing mission to locate the OceanGate tourist vessel in the Atlantic remains a rescue operation. The search effort has been supported by sending out of the world's most advanced underwater search equipment vehicles.

Oli London @OliLondonTV The oxygen supply onboard the missing sub Titan has now ran out just as a robotic rescue sub, Victor 6000, has reached the ocean floor, however it still has not located the Titan- which had 5 passengers on board. The oxygen supply onboard the missing sub Titan has now ran out just as a robotic rescue sub, Victor 6000, has reached the ocean floor, however it still has not located the Titan- which had 5 passengers on board. https://t.co/3orx5oAwGQ

Victor 6000 is a 10-foot-long, remote-controlled device with a distinct yellow back. French news network BMTV called it a “flagship device for underwater operations,” which is capable of reaching as deep as 6,000 meters.

The French ship L'Atalante is currently in close proximity to the dive site of the Titan, carrying the Victor 6000 submersible. The search is also include the Odysseus 6k, a remotely controlled vehicle that can dive to a depth of 6000 meters.

Former authorities suggest people in the submarine could die even if Victor 6000 saves them

The vehicle, which is operated by Pelagic Research Services in California, is fitted with dual hydraulic arms and is thought to have been taken to the search location. Authorities from the US Coast Guard also revealed that they are expecting more devices to arrive at the search location as time passes.

While speaking to news outlet Reuters, Olivier Lefort from France's oceanic research institute Ifremer said:

“Victor 6000 is not capable of lifting the submarine up on its own. Victor is able to do visual exploration with all the video equipment it has. It is also equipped with manipulating arms which could be used to extricate the sub, such as by sectioning cables or things that would be blocking it at the bottom.”

The French submarine Nautile, which was also used by L'Atalante, has been to the Titanic wrecks several times before.

Operations to lower Victor 6000 on the hope to find #Atalante is now cruising at 4knts. She has entered the #Titan ic wreck location.Operations to lower Victor 6000 on the hope to find #Titan and its crew shall begin soon. #Atalante is now cruising at 4knts. She has entered the #Titanic wreck location.Operations to lower Victor 6000 on the hope to find #Titan and its crew shall begin soon. https://t.co/nlxqT0TV6w

It also has robotic arms that could help with the search, but if or not it would be used in the search hasn't been decided yet.

In the ongoing search operation, aircraft have emerged as a crucial element. A Canadian P-3, in particular, has been instrumental in detecting the distinct "banging" sounds that have garnered significant attention in search efforts.

Lefort said that the US Navy asked Ifremer for help, and that the group could not say no because one of the five lost crew members, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, used to work there.

“This is the logic of seafarers. Our attitude was: We are close, we have to go.”

Oli London @OliLondonTV



A remote operated vehicle named Victor 6000 that can reach depths of 20,000 ft is en route but won’t arrive… A glimmer of hope remains for rescuing the missing submersible, with the only underwater vehicle in the world capable of rescuing the Titan sub now en route to the area.A remote operated vehicle named Victor 6000 that can reach depths of 20,000 ft is en route but won’t arrive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A glimmer of hope remains for rescuing the missing submersible, with the only underwater vehicle in the world capable of rescuing the Titan sub now en route to the area. A remote operated vehicle named Victor 6000 that can reach depths of 20,000 ft is en route but won’t arrive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2PbOaUs0H0

According to the ex-commanding officer of a submarine, Andy Coles, the passengers of submarine could have already died due to lack of oxygen even if they get saved by Victor 6000.

He said that the passengers could pass away due to carbon dioxide poisoning and it would anyway take two months to bring the vessel up even if the device finds it. While speaking to The Mirror, he said:

“I don’t think the submarine has any means of cleaning out the CO2 and recirculating the air. So they will probably go to sleep way before they don’t fully suffocate. The other thing to also consider is 3,800 metres down, it’s incredibly cold.”

As of writing, there is no update on the lives of the passengers.

