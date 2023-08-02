What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more

The fifth episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is all set to air on FX on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series centers around a group of vampires who deal with the various challenges of everyday life in New York. It focuses on how they deal with the modern world and also depicts their relationships with other supernatural creatures.

The show stars Kayvan Novak in one of the key roles, along with various other actors playing significant supporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Jemaine Clement.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 will focus on the coverage of a water main break

FX released the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 on July 31, 2023.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the numerous interesting events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Local News, the upcoming episode will focus on the coverage of a local water main break, which drives some attention towards the vampires. Apart from that, not much else is known.

The previous episode, titled The Campaign, saw Colin planning to run for office while Nando made a new friend. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Colin runs for office; Nandor makes a new friend; Nadja reconnects with her roots.''

With a few more episodes still left in this season, viewers can expect more fun and drama, and it'll be fascinating to watch how the vampires' story concludes this season.

So far, reviews for the ongoing season have been largely positive, with many critics raving about the show's distinctive tone, humor, and cast performances, among numerous other things. The series has already been renewed for a sixth season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

In brief: About What We Do in the Shadows plot and cast

What We Do in the Shadows tells the story of three vampires living in Staten Island, New York City. It depicts their numerous struggles and challenges as they deal with a complicated modern society.

Here's a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island.The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.''

Kavyan Novak stars in one of the key roles as Nandor the Relentless. Starring alongside him are other talented actors like Matt Berry as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX on Thursday, August 3, 2023.