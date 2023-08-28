What is Welcome to Redville all about? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

A new crime thriller film, Welcome to Redville, will be released on VOD platforms on August 29, 2023. The film follows the story of Leo and Toni, a couple who escape from a robbery gone wrong situation, only to end up in the strange and mysterious town of Redville, where people are constantly out to get them and are under the influence of supernatural forces.

The official synopsis of Welcome to Redville, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A young couple on the run from the law after a botched robbery takes refuge in a small desert town where strange townsfolk and the lure of one final heist threatens their relationship and their lives."

The film is written by Daniel Devoto and directed by Isaac H. Eaton, with Frank Zanca as the executive producer. It is distributed by Gravitas Ventures.

Welcome to Redville promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers

At the start of the trailer, Leo and Toni are shown driving through a desert, as police are pursuing them following a botched robbery attempt. The couple, however, have a car accident forcing them to run away on foot.

In an effort to blend in and disguise themselves as commoners, they enter Redville, a nearby town.

Once in Redville, Leo and Toni quickly get the sense that something is wrong. They only encounter a bunch of eerie and threatening-looking individuals in the abandoned town.

Sensing that all is not what it seems, they try and flee the city, however, they are unsuccessful in doing so. They quickly discover that they are imprisoned in a nightmare setting where everyone in the town is hunting them.

The trailer then goes on to show some frightening situations that Leo and Toni go through including a shootout, a fight to the death, and a deadly car chase. They also experience unusual images and hear ghostly voices in the trailer teasing that the town may be influenced by supernatural forces.

The trailer for Welcome to Redville provides a gloomy and unsettling sneak peek of the movie that assures viewers of a bloody and tense narrative that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats.

Who stars in Welcome to Redville?

Welcome to Redville hosts an exceptionally talented star cast with actor Jake Manley in the lead role. The actor perfectly brings the character to life as he portrays the emotions of shock, terror, and arrogance quite convincingly, promising to deliver a stunning performance in the film.

Manley has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects including iZombie, Holidate, Brotherhood, Infamous, Pursuit, Bad Hair Day, and Love in the Maldives, among others.

The film stars numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal/minor roles in the film, including:

Highdee Kuan as Toni

Sabrina Haskett as Lila

Chris Elliot as Sheriff Brooks

Chase Baker as Walter

Warren Sweeney as Valentino

Phil Hendrie as Swanson

Dusty Sorg as Riley

The dark and twisted crime thriller, Welcome to Redville, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time. The movie's gripping plot, strong action scenes, and mystical elements will surely appeal to the aficionados of the genre, making it a must-watch.

Welcome to Redville releases on VOD platforms on August 29, 2023.