What did Wendy Looman do? Charges explored as Madison teacher arrested over allegations of inappropriate contact

44-year-old Wendy Looman, a teaching assistant from Madison, was accused of allegedly establishing an inappropriate relationship with a male student under the age of 17. Looman has also been accused of sending inappropriate images to at least five teenage boys via Snapchat.

Officers with the Madison County Sheriff's Office took Looman into custody on Friday, February 23, 2024. She is currently facing multiple s*x crime charges in connection to the allegations against her. Authorities confirmed that they are investigating the case and further updates are currently awaited.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Madison teaching assistant Wendy Looman allegedly established a s*xual relationship with a male student

On February 23, 2024, a Madison teaching assistant was taken into custody for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a male student who was less than 17 years old. The Daily Sentinel reported that the arrested woman has been charged with r*pe in the third degree, a class E felony, and s*xual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Investigating officers further stated that Looman had sent inappropriate images to other boys through Snapchat. The students were from the Madison County School District and were reportedly part of the school basketball team. According to LOCALSYR.com, the images prompted further investigation into Wendy Looman.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reportedly shared a statement about the investigation after the case came to light and said:

"Further investigation led to allegations of sexual activity between Looman and at least one male student under the age of 17."

CNY Central reported that the Madison Central School District issued a statement addressing the allegations against Looman as they said:

"The Madison Central School District is aware of the allegations against, and the arrest of, Mrs. Looman. We take this matter seriously and continue to work with law enforcement. As this is both a student and personnel matter, we have no further comment at this time."

Looman had reportedly been working as a teaching assistant since Fall 2023. As per LOCALSYR.com, she was a "floater" and had not been assigned to a specific classroom.

The r*pe charge wasn't originally filed in the Wendy Looman case

Looman faces several s*x crime charges. (Image via X/@Hey_TeacherLTKA)

LOCALSYR.com reported that it took authorities some time to make the arrest after the investigation began. The delay was primarily because the initial charge against Looman was only for allegedly sending inappropriate images to students. The r*pe charge against Looman was filed later. After the arrest on Friday, Wendy Looman was booked into Madison County Jail. WKTV reported that she was soon "released on her own recognizance," as per officials.

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them at 315-366-2311 if they have any information regarding the allegations against Looman.

Just a few days ago, another teacher from Madison was charged for s*xually assaulting a student. The suspect identified as 29-year-old Jessica M. Kelbel worked as a special-education supervisor at The Richardson School and her court appearance has been scheduled for March 7, 2024.

According to authorities, Kelbel's alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported in December 2023.