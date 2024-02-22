What did Rachel Whiteside do? Charges explored as Ankeny teacher arrested over exploiting a student

Ankeny woman Rachel Whiteside has been accused of s*xually exploiting a student for several years and establishing an appropriate relationship with him. The victim was reportedly in ninth standard and 14 years old when the alleged relationship began. Police stated that the victim reported the incident to the school authorities recently.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

After her arrest, authorities have also filed several s*x crime charges against Whiteside. The victim claimed that the relationship continued till he turned 23 and they often engaged in s*xual intercourse in Whiteside's classroom.

Rachel Whiteside has been accused of s*xually abusing a Northview Middle School student

Des Moines Register reported that 34-year-old Whiteside was listed on Ankeny Community School District’s website in the role of a math teacher at Northview Middle School. After the accusations were looked into, cops arrested Rachel Whiteside on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She is currently placed on administrative leave.

The teacher, also a softball coach, has been charged with one count of third degree s*x abuse- child victim coerced by person in authority, four counts of s*xual exploitation by a school employee, and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor. According to the victim, the abuse allegedly began back in 2015.

Whiteside's preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month, (Image via @OriettaRose/X)

An employee at Ankeny Community School District reported the allegations to the Ankeny police, who then conducted a preliminary investigation. Police submitted documents to obtain a search warrant. The documents revealed that the suspect continued the abuse for years.

The suspect allegedly manipulated the ex-student and misused her position

Upon thorough investigation, authorities recovered an e-mail dated January 14, 2022, that Whiteside allegedly sent to the victim. Through the e-mail, the 34-year-old teacher was wishing the victim on their 'anniversary'.

Des Moines Register reported that according to a criminal complaint against Whiteside, she misused her position to compel the victim to share his intimate life details.

She is also accused of sending loads of gifts to the victim throughout their relationship. KCCI reported that the victim, now a former student of the school, mentioned in the court records:

"Rachel Whiteside kissed me when I was 14 years old as well as initiated s*xual intercourse with me as a minor on many occasions."

According to the criminal complaint against Whiteside:

"The investigation clearly showed the defendant groomed the student to have a s*xual relationship with the defendant."

The court has issued a cash bond of $100,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 1, 2024. In case she posts the bond and is released from jail,

Rachel Whiteside is prohibited from making any contact with the victim and anybody under the age of 18. The school district issued a statement mentioning that the district officials are cooperating with the police.

