What is William Tongi's net worth after winning American Idol? Season 21 champion earns his first No 1. on Billboard charts

American Idol recently wrapped up season 21 of the singing competition and saw William Iam Tongi become the ultimate winner of 2023. He was a fan favorite from the get-go and even made the judges cry during his audition for the show as he opened up about the story of his father.

During the show, he gave back-to-back amazing performances that kept him at the top of America’s list to become the next winner, and he achieved that during the finale on May 21, 2023, as he defeated Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

As the winner, he walked away with a recording contract with Hollywood Recordings and a grand prize of $250,000. After the show and after releasing some of his original music, his financial status has definitely improved and has earned him a net worth of approximately $800K, according to ghbase.com.

American Idol season 21 winner William Iam Tongi tops the musical charts

Wiliam Tongi, the winner of American Idol season 21, released his own single, I’ll Be Seeing You, soon after he took home the prize in the musical competition.

The original was well received by fans, and according to Billboard, it is currently at the top of the Billboard Rock Digital Songs Sales as well as in the Top 30 on the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs by placing 19 and 23, respectively.

The song was written by Francisco Martin VI and is a tribute to his father, whom the singer mentioned during his American Idol season 21 audition, which left the judges panel emotional.

While in conversation with American Songwriter, the American Idol season 21 winner said about his song:

"It’s almost like a conversation, saying to my dad, I’ll be seeing you wherever I do, I’ll be with you wherever I go."

He said that it’s as if his father is responding to him during the conversation and saying that although he’s gone, no matter what happens or when he goes, he’s going to be with Tongi in his heart and his mind through the memories.

After the competition ended, the singer spoke to Country Now about his future and stated that when he landed in Seattle, his mother’s coworkers in Delta welcomed him with signs, and he thought that’s when the victory and what came with it hit him a little bit.

He further opened up about continuing his music journey and stated that he’s been trying to “do music” and have fun, so he was on his way to record and do live shows because he loves performing live.

He further opened up about the advice his father gave him before he passed away, and the American Idol season 21 singer stated that his father used to tell him that while he doesn’t have the best voice, he has the talent of touching people.

He added:

"That’s what I try to focus on. Katy said I’m a great storyteller so it’s just a lot of, you know, what my dad said. My dad always believed in me, but when those guys were saying it, I was like, my dad was right."

Episodes of American Idol are available to stream on Hulu.

