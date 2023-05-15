American Idol Season 21 winner: 3 reasons why William Tongi may take $250,000 cash award and recording deals

American Idol season 21 aired its semifinal on Sunday, May 14 and is now set to declare a winner soon. The three contestants still in the race are William, Megan, and Colin, and all three of them have been giving spectacular performances during their time on the show. Katy Perry has already declared who she thinks is going to with the $250,000 cash award and recording deals.

The finale will air next week with a three-hour special on ABC and start at 8 pm ET. The grand segment will feature Keith Urban, who is set to return to American Idol during season 21 as a mentor to the finalist. The episode will further include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

3 Reasons why William Tongi (Iam) could take home the American Idol season 21 prize

Wiliam Tongi is one of the contestants of the current American Idol season and someone who has continuously won hearts since the beginning of the season. He is one of the three, still in the race to become the next winner of the ABC show along with Megan and Colin.

1) His emotional background story

During his American Idol audition, William opened up about losing his father just a few months before the taping. He said that his father, Rodney taught him music from a very young age and always wanted to see his son on the show.

He was seen getting emotional during the taping when asked about his father and had trouble while trying to start singing Monsters by James Blunt, which he dedicated to his father. However, the contestant wasn’t the only one in tears as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan all teared up during his performance.

After his performance, Lionel Richie:

"I was not worried about you making it through the performance, I was worried about whether we were going to make it through the song."

2) Fans love him

Fans have often taken to express their likeness towards the American Idol season 21 singer. One fan wrote that they’re “so proud” of Iam while and are hoping that he wins. They added that he was their pick to win next Sunday and wished him luck. They added “LET’s GO IAM” and further took to Twitter to congratulate him on making it this far. They added that he should “take this home” and called him the “GOAT.”

They further expressed their displeasure about the other two finalists and said that the show should be renamed “Country Idol,” implying that the show is biased towards Country singers.

Check out some other tweets here:

LINDSEY @itslindseeey iam better win the whole thing #AmericanIdol iam better win the whole thing #AmericanIdol

Nik @Kiki0S



#IDOL #AmericanIdol21 #DisneyNight #americanidol I really thought it was going to be Iam, Wé & Zachariah but of course not. Iam's been my fave since the start, so glad he made Top 3. Looks like he's our only hope to defeat yet another season of #CountryIdol I really thought it was going to be Iam, Wé & Zachariah but of course not. Iam's been my fave since the start, so glad he made Top 3. Looks like he's our only hope to defeat yet another season of #CountryIdol 🙄#IDOL #AmericanIdol21 #DisneyNight #americanidol

🐍KaijuKyle🍋 10-1 @SpicySpaceCow



#AmericanIdol Me to American Idol if Iam doesn't win it all Me to American Idol if Iam doesn't win it all#AmericanIdol https://t.co/C7rLD3tA4g

3) He has the biggest social media following

The American Idol season 21 singer Iam easily is the contestant with the biggest social media following on Instagram. His social media platform currently stands at 474K followers, with Colin following second at 120K, and Megan with the least number of followers out of the three at 83.1K followers.

The finale episode of American Idol season 21 will air next Sunday, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will feature various performances by the judges and other people. It will also feature former panelist Keith Urban who is set to serve as a mentor to the finalists.

