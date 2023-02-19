Who signed up Colin Stough for American Idol audition? Meet the season 21 contestant

American Idol season 21 is set to premiere on Sunday and will showcase the amazing talent of new singers who are set to show the country the power of their vocal cords.

The synopsis of the season premiere reads:

"With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation."

American Idol season 21 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Colin Stough ahead of his appearance on American Idol season 21

American Idol season 21’s premiere episode will see contestants from New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville, and one of the singers set to appear in episode 1 is Colin Stough, whose mother signed him up for the singing competition.

Colin likes to play 50s and classic rock as well as modern-day country music in addition to his own creations that are typical of traditional country music. While he is originally from Gattman, his mother signed him up to audition in New Orleans.

While in conversation with the Monroe Journal, he spoke about being on American Idol season 21 and said that apart from music, he met so many friends and people who were all out there for the same reason and they just got along.

He said:

"It didn’t matter where we lived. I feel like it’s good to go out and meet different people from around the world and hear their story about music and see all the unknown talent in the world. That’s what meant the most to me."

He added that at the end of the day, it’s about how badly one wants it and that drive is what pushed him to follow his dreams. Coming from a small town with a population of less than 100 people, the upcoming American Idol singer stated that he wants to follow his dreams and not just work “swing shift” his whole life or drive a truck. He said that he wants to do something different.

In his introductory clip uploaded to social media, he opened up about his life. The 18-year-old singer and guitarist lives in a small town outside Mississippi with his mother, stepfather, and two dogs. They live 30 feet away from his grandparents.

In the video, he said that he feels a connection to Amory because of his history with the small town as their house has been in the family for generations. The contestant opened up about his father’s alcohol and substance abuse, saying that he chose that over his family.

He added:

"That just kills a family, you know."

He and his mother were lost after losing his father, but his family took them home and made them feel welcome. They gave him the shirt off of their backs and helped them overcome everything.

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when American Idol season 21 airs on ABC.

