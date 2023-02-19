Who is American Idol contestant L-Rich? Meet Lionel Richie's namesake ahead of season 21 premiere

The 21st season of ABC's popular singing competition, American Idol, is set to premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET, where 14 singers from across the USA, including L-Rich, will attempt to impress the judges and advance to the next stage of the competition.

Lionel Miranda, popularly known as L-Rich, has been writing songs since he was a kid. He has written and performed many songs like Light Show, Proper, Darwin's Law, and Party with Me. As a record producer, he has helped many artists release their own music, including Playboi Carti, Troyboi, Snakehips, and Wiz Khalifa.

More about American Idol contestant L-Rich

L-Rich is a Las Vegas-based singer born into 90s culture, fascinated by rock bands, skateboarding, and the home computer. He has been writing songs and playing drums since elementary school. As a kid, he would use Fruity Loops (FL Studio) to produce music.

In eighth grade, Lionel was expelled from school at 13 after experimenting with drugs and alcohol, including mushrooms and pills. He soon re-enrolled in school due to his passion for sports and music. He joined the men’s volleyball team and school choir aged 15 and the senior talent show after performing his original song.

Lionel enrolled at the University of Nevada to earn a degree in English and Communication Studies, where he joined Pi Kappa Alpha and became its president in 2012. He was also the VP of recruitment in college from 2011 to 2012 and held the title of Special Events Chairman in 2010. L-Rich was also a part of the Student Government, Snowboard Club, and Rebel Recycling Program.

At the time, he used to work at Zale, SWAT, and Kreative Royalty. Lionel worked at many musical organizations post-college, including Pocket Points Inc, Just College, Verve, and Pollen.

He lost his job in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic before he began writing his own songs and established his own recording studio, called Sounds by Lio, in Las Vegas Art's District. Lionel also manages his own DJ/media agency called SPTLGHT Entertainment LLC.

L-Rich is the ambassador for We the Best organization, which aims to blur the lines between pop and underground culture. Besides making music, he likes to DJ, skate, watch documentaries, play ping pong, and party.

More about American Idol season 21

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry will return to judge the 21st season of American Idol. They have been associated with the judge’s panel since 2018, when the show shifted from Fox to ABC. This season's show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Like in previous seasons, competitors must go through auditions, Hollywood Week, and Showcase Rounds to reach the top 24. Thereafter, the singers will be able to perform in live shows and attempt to win the coveted title and an enormous cash prize.

Watch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday on ABC. Fans can watch the show on ABC's website one day after the television premiere or stream it on the Hulu app.

Poll : 0 votes