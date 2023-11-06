What is Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome? Tributes pour in as Breeders Cup fan Cody Dorman dies aged 17

Horse racing fan Cody Dorman passed away on November 5, 2023, at the age of 17. He was mostly known for being the inspiration behind the name of a horse called Cody's Wish. The Associated Press revealed that a day before Dorman's death, the horse emerged as the winner of the Breeders Cup on November 4, 2023.

Cody was returning to Kentucky after witnessing his horse win the competition when he had a medical complication, leading to his death. As per the DailyMail, Cody was diagnosed with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome. It is a genetic condition that affects several different parts of a child’s body, including their heart and brain, which could lead to seizures, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

According to Sky News, Dorman's parents, Kelly and Leslie, confirmed the news of Cody's death in a lengthy statement.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our trip home to Kentucky and he has passed away. On Saturday, Cody watched his best friend, Cody's Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness in winning a second Breeders' Cup."

Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome: Symptoms, causes, prevention, and more explained

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome refers to a genetic condition where multiple body parts of a child are affected. It happens when genetic material is missing from one of the child's chromosomes.

A child diagnosed with this disease is born with distinct facial features, like wide-set eyes and a small head. The problem is common in female children. It is not inherited.

There are multiple symptoms of the disease, including facial features like cleft palate, flat nasal bridge, high forehead, missing teeth, small chin, small head, wide eyes, and more. A child might experience difficulties in their growth and there could be complications like a weak muscle tone, feeding problems, and trouble gaining weight. The syndrome could lead to seizures.

There is a possibility that the child might develop social skills, but they might face problems with language and communication. There could be other complications too, including heart growth issues, immune system deficiency, kidney function issues, urinary tract issues, and vision problems.

The disease can be diagnosed with a genetic test that can find changes in the child's chromosomes with a blood sample. The problem can be treated with surgery, physical or occupational therapy, educational programs for cognitive development, and medicines for the treatment of seizures.

Cody Dorman witnessed his horse Cody's Wish win the final of the Breeders' Cup. He was on his way home to Kentucky on November 5, 2023, when he suffered a medical problem and passed away.

Dorman's parents also confirmed the news of his demise, and social media platforms were flooded with tributes from netizens.

Cody Dorman's parents said in their statement that he left an impact on a lot of people. They also said:

"With Cody's diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him."

They stated that Cody Dorman taught a lot of people about "how to live" and maintain a positive attitude. They said that they were satisfied now that "Cody had gone home" and that he would be watching over the entire family.

Blood Horse states that Cody Dorman's family went to Godolphin's Gainsborough Farm in 2018 and was introduced to a colt by the farm manager, Danny Mulvihill. The horse was eventually given the name Cody's Wish by Godolphin. The Sun states that the horse won around 16 races, winning an overall prize of around $3 million.

Detailed information about Cody Dorman's funeral is yet to be revealed, and Blood Horse states that anyone willing to make donations can send them to Make-A-Wish in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Cody Dorman is survived by his parents and his sister, Kylie.