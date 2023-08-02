When was Adrienne Maloof on RHOBH? Alum’s ex-husband states being on the show sped up the “demise and divorce”

Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband Paul Nassif recently opened up about how RHOBH changed his life. The Botched doctor and Adrienne were cast members of the popular Bravo show for the first three seasons, which aired between 2010 and 2013. Since then, Adrienne has made some “friends” visits but Paul Nassif has decided never to return on RHOBH.

In an interview with E!, Maloof mentioned that he would not do it again, “especially if look at my background with this.” He also said that being on the reality show, sped up the breaking up of the relationship and their divorce process.

"I"I think being on a reality show, it did speed up our demise and divorce. I think it was going to happen anyway, eventually think it was going to happen anyway, eventually," he added.

The pair, who share 3 children, separated in January 2013 in front of the cameras after many brutal fights. Additionally, Nassif even alleged that his wife was becoming “unpredictable" and "physically violent." Now, after 11 years of co-parenting, they are doing quite well and talk 5-6 times every week, which Nassif says is a good thing for their kids. Paul Nassif’s new wife Brittany might also not join RHOBH soon.

Paul married Brittany Nassif three years ago and has a daughter with her. He feels that he would be too boring for RHOBH.

"We're not going to go in and argue and do all that and start up and really get into it," he said.

He also added that Brittany can be “very saucy” if you mess with her so she can handle any Housewives type fight.

Paul and Terry Dubrow will soon be seen on season 8 of Botched which premieres on Thursday, August 3 at 10 pm ET. Fans might see some appearances from Brittany on the show.

About RHOBH's popular couple Paul and Adrienne’s divorce

Paul and Adrienne’s divorce was often described as a shouting match about physical abuse, guns, and insults. The ex-couple accused each other of treating their kids horribly. The pair got married in 2002 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in front of 500 guests and later moved to a gated community with 9-year-old Gavin and 6-year-old twins Christian and Collin.

Meanwhile, on July 30, 2012, when Nassif filed for separation, Maloof wanted to reconcile. Soon after that, he filed for divorce once again in August. Nassif wanted joint custody while Maloof requested primary custody. He alleged that his ex-wife’s behavior was toxic to the children as she called him "moron," "idiot," "dumb" and "stupid” in front of them.

In the court documents, he accused her of hitting him in the face, chest, and legs as well.

"Continuing to expose the children to my and Adrienne's dysfunctional and volatile relationship is causing harm to the children," he added.

Adrienne, on the other hand, claimed that Nassif carried an unlocked gun, making the kids afraid and that he had a violent temper. She further said that her estranged husband hits the boys and even once lost the children due to his irresponsible nature.

Since leaving RHOBH, Adrienne is working as the co-owner of Maloof Companies, a family venture, which sponsors films, and skateboarding competitions. She also has a tiny percentage of the Palms Casino Resort. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Adrienne’s net worth is $50 million dollars. She is currently single but has dated her share of men in the past, including Rob Stewart’s son Sean.

It does not look like she will return to RHOBH soon.