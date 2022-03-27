When was Antytila formed? Ukrainian band backed by Ed Sheeran refused slot in benefit concert 

A Ukrainian band named Antytila appealed to English songwriter Ed Sheeran to take part in a benefit concert since they were not allowed to feature in it.

The band members, who are currently serving as soldiers, had asked to be included live from Kyiv in the fundraiser, which will be held in Birmingham next week.

But singer Taras Topolya said the concert had been denied a slot because its purpose was purely humanitarian.

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs, and through music, we want to show the that Ukraine is strong and unconquered."

The organizers apologized, saying the event must not be associated with the military. Topolya said:

"Because we are standing with guns and helmets, we are soldiers, and this concert is not for soldiers but for helping civilian people."

When was Antytila formed, and what did the band say?

Formed in 2007, Antytila is a Kyiv-based pop-rock band. Aside from Taras Topolya, the group comprises keyboardist Serhiy Vusyk, bassist Mykhailo Chirko, guitarist Dmitry Acorn, and drummer Dmitry Vodovozov.

UPDATE: It is a no from, Ed. @antytila_offic has been "denied a place" at the Resorts World Arena concert for #Ukraine as it is purely for humanitarian purposes and that they are wearing helmets and holding arms.

Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the group played at numerous international events, including concerts in the US, Canada, and France.

In another video, Topolya explains in their original appeal that concert-goers gathered in stadiums during peacetime but now "are fighting with weapons against Russia's occupiers."

Band members said they were not afraid to perform under bombs in the war-torn city. However, the singer explained that they are musicians first and foremost, and helmets and body armor are temporary. However, they understood the decision and accepted the answer.

"The main thing is the people of the United Kingdom must stand with Ukraine."

The concert, which will be televised on ITV, will take place at Resorts World Arena on March 29. Camila Cabello, Gregory Porter, and Snow Patrol will also be performing.

The concert proceeds will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which provides food, shelter, medical care, and water to refugees throughout Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Ed Sheeran replied to the band's request to perform at the concert

The Thinking Out Loud singer has responded to the plea put in by the members of Antytila. Taking to his Instagram stories, Sheeran said that he stood with the Ukrainians amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict and was "proud" to play in the upcoming fundraising event.

ITV will donate all sponsorship and advertising revenue from the broadcast - which is expected to raise over £3 million - to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Recently, Arcade Fire, Patti Smith, and Franz Ferdinand performed at Ukraine fundraiser shows, while London's Shepherd's Bush Empire hosted A Night For Ukraine on March 25.

