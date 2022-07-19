When and where was Carrie Olson last seen? Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to revisit strange disappearance and murder

29-year-old Carrie Olson was last seen by her family on December 28, 2013. On the same day, she was last seen on the 38th Street 7-eleven security camera in Illinois, at around 4 pm. That was the last time the world ever saw her alive before she mysteriously disappeared, and little did her loved ones know that a tragedy was heading their way.

About two months after Dateline's February 2014 Missing in America issue posted Carrie's missing report, her naked body was discovered in a remote, tree-covered area in Hastings, Minnesota. By July of that year, the police had narrowed down the suspect, Timothy J. McVay, after noticing his strange behavior and autopsy reports that connected him to the crime.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will revisit the disappearance of Carrie Olson and her alleged murder by ex-boyfriend in the snowy winters of 2013. The episode titled Without a Trace will air on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"Carrie Olson has a heart of gold and a new man in her life, then she goes missing; loved ones launch a desperate search for answers, but investigators wonder if one of them is hiding a dark secret."

Identifying the mysterious Minnesota dead body as Carrie Olson

The body of a naked woman was discovered under a pine tree in the Presley Circle suburb of Minnesota on the evening of April 5, 2014. The day was relatively warmer compared to the brutal and snowy winters in the area. As per Capt. James Rogers of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the body seemed to have been dragged to that location, given the position in which it was found.

Rogers reportedly stated:

"It just seemed like whoever put her there was in a hurry."

Two days later, the sheriff's office issued a press release that included pictures of the woman's belongings along with a vine tattoo, in an effort to recognize the victim. In addition to the pictures, the report also included a detailed description of the woman.

A Dakota County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Capt. Richard Schroeder, stated that on the same day, on April 7, they received a call from Dave Olson, who claimed to be the victim's father. The man said that the body may be that of his daughter, Carrie Olson. He recognized her from the vine tattoo on her lower back.

Authorities then used dental records to identify the body, following which Jane Doe's identity was confirmed as Carrie. The victim's family and relatives testified that she had been missing since December 28, 2013. They even claimed to have filed a missing persons report two days after the woman disappeared.

Identifying Carrie Olson's killer

A few months later, the police had a person of interest - the ex-boyfriend, Timothy "Tim" McVay. The Rock Island man, accused of killing Carrie Olson, reportedly got in touch with authorities to offer assistance to Minnesota detectives. McVay said that the dead body discovered in Hastings matched the description of a missing girl's case he was familiar with.

Later, autopsy reports and evidence found connected him directly to Olson's murder. The accused allegedly made repeated unsuccessful attempts to use her debit card, before finally using it to pay for gas at the 7-Eleven on 38th Street. McVay was also seen on security footage using Olson's vehicle at the 7-Eleven, credit union, and tobacco outlet on Brady Street in Davenport.

He was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2015.

Catch the full story of Carrie Olson's mysterious disappearance and ultimate death on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this Wednesday at 8 pm PT on Oxygen.

