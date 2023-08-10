When was Desi Williams on Survivor? CBS star set to star in The Challenge USA season 2

The hit CBS reality competition show The Challenge USA is set to return for a second season on August 10, 2023. The upcoming season is sure to be full of excitement, drama, and suspense as it features cast members from numerous CBS reality shows including Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. This also means that viewers will get to see several familiar faces.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The 18 reality titans from "Big Brother," "Survivor," and "The Amazing Race" are shocked to learn that they are competing against six veterans from MTV's "The Challenge"; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination. Players are blindfolded and must navigate an epic crash course driving challenge."

Among the popular contenders that the show will feature this time around is Survivor alum Desi Williams. The 34-year-old physical therapist first rose to fame when she was cast on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers in 2015. The audience quickly took a liking to Desi as she established herself as a quiet and strategic player.

However, she was voted off the show in the eleventh tribal council by the other contestants, much to the dismay of fans. Ever since viewers have been wanting to see Williams on other reality television shows and the opportunity has finally presented itself.

Survivor fame Desi Williams set to star in The Challenge USA season 2

Desi Williams is a native of Peachtree City, Georgia. According to Survivor Wiki, the reality TV star attended Hampton University in Virginia where she earned her bachelor's degree in physical therapy. After graduating, she worked as a physical therapist in Atlanta.

In 2013, Williams competed in the Miss Virginia pageant where she won the title and was later invited to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Despite the actress finishing in the top 10 in the contest, she managed to garner a huge fandom among viewers.

Owing to this immense popularity, CBS invited Williams to star in their critically acclaimed reality show Survivor in 2015. The actress made quite the mark as she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show. While her strategic gameplay led to her being labeled as a 'threat' by the other contestants and eventually being voted off, Wiliams made a positive impression on fans and was praised for her strength and intelligence.

However, Survivor was by no means the end of the road for Desi Williams as she returned to reality television with her appearance on The Challenge USA in 2022. A member of the blue team, Williams won several challenges and made a name for herself for being a fierce competitor. However, she was eliminated in the penultimate episode of the season.

Being a runner-up to the coveted title, it is no surprise that Williams has been invited back on the show for yet another season. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for the same and many have even chosen Williams to be their pick for the upcoming season.

Commenting on her appearance in an Instagram post on yet another season of The Challenge USA, Williams wrote:

"The Challenge USA Season 1 ended a little rough... and you know I couldn't go out like that. So let's see how I stack up against the competition when The Challenge USA premieres Thursday, August 10 on CBS."

The new season of The Challenge USA premieres on Thursday, August 10, 2023, exclusively on CBS.