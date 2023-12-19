When does Maestro come to Netflix? Release date and more

When the excitement peaks, darkness falls over the venue, indicating that Maestro will soon arrive. Melodic preludes from the orchestra fill the air, preparing the audience for a cinematic masterpiece. Maestro, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the critically acclaimed A Star Is Born, is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 20.

The film's director, Bradley Cooper, is best known for his performance in A Star Is Born. Cooper takes on the role of the renowned musician Leonard Bernstein by co-writing the screenplay with Josh Singer. The film explores the long-lasting relationship between Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan, and Leonard Bernstein.

The audience gets ready for a journey through the engrossing story and heartfelt performances that promise to make Maestro a memorable cinematic experience as the lights go down.

What is Maestro about?

The long-lasting romance between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein is chronicled in the magnificent and brave novel Maestro. At its core, Maestro is an emotionally charged epic depiction of family and love—a love letter to life and art.

“I think people will see the complexity of marriage and the many forms love can take,” Co-writer Josh Singer in an interview with Tudum by Netflix said. “I think those are both powerful themes.”

When is Maestro’s release date?

Maestro is currently available for viewing in a few theaters before going live on Netflix on December 20, 2023. On November 22, the film debuted on the big screen in several different theaters.

Additionally, the movie screened at several film festivals, such as the New York Film Festival, AFI Fest, and Venice Film Festival. Currently showing in a limited number of theaters, the film is expected to expand to additional theaters in North America.

Who is in the cast of Maestro?

Carey Mulligan

In the film, Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a well-known artist, actress, and activist who marries the composer after a brief courtship. Along with raising their three kids together, the two encourage each other's goals.

According to Tudum, it was just the most exciting part and felt akin to some of the roles that she’s been privileged to play on stage, but she had not found the equivalent of on-screen so much. Mulligan also gushed about the richness and breadth of her character and shared how amazed she was by what Bradley Cooper was asking from the role.

Mulligan's roles in An Education and Promising Young Woman have earned her two Oscar nominations. She will next be seen in the upcoming Adam Sandler movie Spaceman, following Maestro.

Bradley Cooper

Celebrated conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein is played by Cooper, who also co-wrote, produced, and directed Maestro. The movie chronicles Bernstein's life, from his unannounced Carnegie Hall debut to his later years in the fall. After the opulent remake of A Star Is Born in 2018, this is Cooper's second film in the director role. With a sense of joy and gratitude, he accepted the role of Bernstein.

In A Star Is Born, the main weapon was always Lady Gaga's voice, said Cooper to Tudum. For Maestro, he figured it was his to mess up because he had a main weapon, and according to him, that's Leonard Bernstein's music. Just the breadth of it, how diverse it is, and how moving it is.

With four nominations for acting (Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, American Hustle, A Star Is Born), four for Best Picture (American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Joker, Nightmare Alley), and one for his screenplay for A Star Is Born, Cooper has nine Academy Award nominations overall.

Maya Hawke

Hawke portrays Jamie Bernstein, the eldest child of Leonard and Felicia. Growing up, Jamie becomes entangled in poisonous gossip regarding her father's romantic relationships, endangering her comprehension of their bond.

Hawke, who debuted as an actress in the 2017 BBC miniseries Little Women, is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. She made her debut as Scoops Ahoy! employee Robin Buckley from Season 3 to the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things in 2019, watching Upside Down spores fall on Hawkins.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman, an Emmy-winning comedian and actress, plays Leonard's patient sister, Shirley.

As the lead actress and co-creator of The Sarah Silverman Program, Silverman gained popularity and was nominated for her first two Emmys for the show.

Matt Bomer

Early in both of their careers, Bomer plays David Oppenheim, a clarinetist and classical music producer who was Leonard's contemporary.

Bomer first gained notoriety on the soap opera All My Children, and he later starred in Jodie Foster's film Flightplan. His relationship with renowned producer Ryan Murphy dates back many years; their partnership began with American Horror Story and continued with movies such as The Normal Heart and The Boys in the Band.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro (Image via Netflix)

In conclusion, marking its Netflix premiere on December 20, Maestro, the anticipated follow-up to A Star Is Born, is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative. Co-written and directed by Josh Singer and Bradley Cooper, the film delves into the intricate relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, presenting a poignant love letter to life and art.

The epic portrayal of family and love has already made its theatrical debut and garnered attention at various film festivals. As the film extends its reach to more theaters across North America, viewers can anticipate a resonant and epic cinematic experience.