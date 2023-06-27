When did Mark Ballas and BC Jean get married? DWTS alum and his wife are expecting their first baby together

In a recent Instagram post, Mark Ballas and BC Jean, who tied the knot on November 25, 2016, took to social media to share an exciting announcement. Through an Instagram video, the couple shared they are expecting a baby, as they shed light on several aspects of their life together. The video included numerous clips from the couple's life and ended with BC Jean flaunting her baby bump.

“Lately we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones, and went to the beach. Also we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon,” the captions in the clip read.

This comes after Mark Ballas recently announced that he will soon retire from Dancing with the Stars. Since 2007, Mark Forst has been a part of the show, but he took a break after 10 years. He then returned in 2022 and won the mirrorball trophy with Charli D'Amelio.

However, in March, Mark Ballas announced his departure from Dancing with the Stars, which he had been a part of for 20 seasons

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans. My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance,” he said.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean first met in 2012

As per Riff Magazine, the duo first met through friends back in 2012 and exchanged numbers. They made a connection through music and also formed a band called Alexander Jean.

"We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform. He couldn’t see me; he could only hear me. And I think he liked what he heard," Jean told the magazine in 2022.

The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2015. They then tied the knot a year later on November 25, 2016, in Malibu, California, and are now expecting their first child. Back in November 2019, Mark Ballas discussed how his wife has been an important part of his professional and personal growth.

"You challenge me, keep me guessing & keep me on my toes everyday in the best way possible. You have made me better & I honestly couldn’t imagine riding this monster wave called life without you & you know I’m afraid of the ocean unless I’m scuba diving in it," he said.

Dancing with the Stars fans can watch the show's season 31 on ABC and Disney+. In September 2023, season 32 of the show will debut, which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

