”When you marry the girl that wrote this banger”: Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok sends fans into a frenzy 

5 Seconds of Summer fans were left in a tizzy recently after band member Luke Hemmings uploaded a TikTok video. The clip included the singer covering a song written by his fiancée, Sierra Deaton. Fans of the band are now convinced that the singer is married.
The 25-year-old singer’s TikTok upload had netizens raising eyebrows. While covering the song Little Do You Know, he hinted to fans that he is already married.
In the TikTok video, he wrote:
“When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”
Internet reacts to Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok video
Though many went beserk on social media, a few netizens were not convinced that the couple had tied the knot. Neither of the two have uploaded any pictures or announcements on social media confirming that they are married. This makes it unlikely that the couple have wed.
A few Twitter reactions read:
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's relationship history explained
People magazine reported that the couple got engaged in February 2021 however they did not reveal to fans until June. A source told the publication that the Amnesia singer popped the question in Malibu.
The couple started dating in February 2021. Though they kept their relationship a secret for a long time until fans caught on that the band member was in a relationship. Fans 'shipped' the two together and named them ‘Lierra.’
Prior to Luke Hemmings being engaged to Deaton, he dated Arzaylea Rodriguez. However, the two split in 2017.
Former X-Factor US contestant Sierra Deaton was a part of the duo Alex & Sierra. She sang alongside her then-boyfriend, Alex Kinsey. She went on to release her own music under the name Essy and has been collaborating with other artists since then, including Jamie Miller, Little Luna and Bad Suns.
Hemmings is not the only 5SOS band member who is married. Fellow singer and guitarist Michael Clifford married his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh in January 2021.