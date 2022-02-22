×
”When you marry the girl that wrote this banger”: Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok sends fans into a frenzy 

Luke Hemmings' latest TikTok sets fans into a frenzy (Image via sierradeaton/Instagram)
Modified Feb 22, 2022 02:15 PM IST
5 Seconds of Summer fans were left in a tizzy recently after band member Luke Hemmings uploaded a TikTok video. The clip included the singer covering a song written by his fiancée, Sierra Deaton. Fans of the band are now convinced that the singer is married.

The 25-year-old singer’s TikTok upload had netizens raising eyebrows. While covering the song Little Do You Know, he hinted to fans that he is already married.

In the TikTok video, he wrote:

“When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”
LUKE HEMMINGS ARE YOU TELLING ME YOURE MARRIED https://t.co/XWzKFEyJBv

Internet reacts to Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok video

Though many went beserk on social media, a few netizens were not convinced that the couple had tied the knot. Neither of the two have uploaded any pictures or announcements on social media confirming that they are married. This makes it unlikely that the couple have wed.

A few Twitter reactions read:

Luke Hemmings is trending //“Luke Hemmings is probably married” https://t.co/JWDiu09Q6o
luke hemmings what do you mean married https://t.co/OyhgZrIzd9
Sierra wrote this song...OK CANNOT BELIEVE THAT LUKE HEMMINGS MARRIED?? https://t.co/fJPW31nzSb
LUKE HEMMINGS IS MARRIED????????? RIP IM HAVING CARDIAC ARREST RN https://t.co/WyeEf2H8xX
i refuse to believe luke hemmings and sierra deaton are married until i see wedding photos https://t.co/JcuT4N9JgV
Me after getting teased by 5SOS for two days straight and finding out Luke Hemmings is married now: YOU MAKE ME COMPLETE MESS https://t.co/Pv765G68nO
Michael Clifford 🤝 Luke Hemmings casually dropping the fact that THEY ARE MARRIED NOW
Luke HeMMINGS IS MARRIED 5SOS ARE DROPPING A SINGLE IN NEXT WEEK WHATS NEXT I AM LOSING MY MKND https://t.co/NHK6b05abC
luke hemmings LUKE HEMMINGSis married IS MARRIED https://t.co/BIVt1RJ6J0

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's relationship history explained

People magazine reported that the couple got engaged in February 2021 however they did not reveal to fans until June. A source told the publication that the Amnesia singer popped the question in Malibu.

The couple started dating in February 2021. Though they kept their relationship a secret for a long time until fans caught on that the band member was in a relationship. Fans 'shipped' the two together and named them ‘Lierra.’

Prior to Luke Hemmings being engaged to Deaton, he dated Arzaylea Rodriguez. However, the two split in 2017.

Former X-Factor US contestant Sierra Deaton was a part of the duo Alex & Sierra. She sang alongside her then-boyfriend, Alex Kinsey. She went on to release her own music under the name Essy and has been collaborating with other artists since then, including Jamie Miller, Little Luna and Bad Suns.

Hemmings is not the only 5SOS band member who is married. Fellow singer and guitarist Michael Clifford married his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh in January 2021.

