When does Miller die in Station 19? Timeline explored

Station 19 is an American action drama television series. Filmed in Los Angeles, it is a spin-off of Grey's Anatomy and premiered on March 22, 2018. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the brave men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19, as they face the challenges as firefighters.

Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Paris Barclay are the show's executive producers. After running successfully for six seasons, the show has been renewed for a seventh and final season. In a crossover episode between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy., Dean Miller died due to being injured during a gas explosion.

Who is Dean Miller?

Dean Miller, portrayed by Okieriete Onaodowan, worked as a firefighter at Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department. He is the father to Pruitt like Miller. He initially worked a corporate job, but later transitioned to firefighting after he saved a colleague who collapsed due to a drug overdose.

Okieriete Onaodowan, and Barrett Doss in Station 19 (2018)

Pruitt was impressed by this act and offered him a job at the fire department. He played an important role in several fire incidents. One of the incidents involved rescuing a puppy during a house fire.

He has had complex relationships, yet impactful. He shared a deep connection with Vic Hughes and confessed his feelings for her before he met a tragic death.

When did Dean Miller die in Station 19?

In the episode, Things We Lost in the Fire, the team responds to a gas line explosion in Seattle, where a blast rocks a street, and endangers residents, stirring chaos.

Dean was part of the firefighting team. He was evacuating people from the affected area when another house exploded.

He got caught in the blast and suffered severe injuries. Ben Warren and his colleagues rushed to his aid. Ben tried to resuscitate him while he was being transported to Seattle Grace Hospital. Despite all the efforts, his condition did not improve.

He eventually succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance. All his friends and fellow fighters were heartbroken. Vic, too, was profoundly affected by his death.

His body is shown arriving at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, in the continuation of the story on Grey's Anatomy.

Who appears in the cast of Station 19?

The cast of the series includes talented actors like Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays the role of Andy Herrera, a firefighter. Jason Winston George portrays Dr. Ben Warren, who is a former surgeon who transitioned to firefighting.

Grey Damon portrays the role of a skilled firefighter and paramedic, Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss portrays Victoria Hughes, a strong-willed firefighter and love interest of Dean Miller.

Jay Hayden appears in the cast as Travis Montgomery and Danielle Savre appears as Maya Bishop, the captain of the Station. Other cast members include Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 season 7 is set to hit the screens on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on AMC. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.