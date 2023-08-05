When do new episodes of The Chi season 6 air on Showtime? Release schedule explored

The highly anticipated sixth season of The Chi is all set to arrive on Showtime on Sunday, August 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show has received global appreciation for its beautiful storytelling and exceptionally talented star cast. Fans can't wait to see what more the show has in store.

The Chi follows the lives of young people on the south side of Chicago. It focuses on a group of friends and neighbors as they navigate the challenges of life in the city. They deal with issues such as violence, poverty, addiction, and mental health. But even in the midst of these challenges, they find hope and strength in each other.

It is a show that is both heartbreaking and hopeful as it tells the stories of those who are often overlooked but are still fighting for a better life.

The Chi season 6 release schedule on Showtime explored

The sixth season of the show premieres on Showtime on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET. According to FANSIDED, the show will follow a weekly release schedule with a new episode releasing every Sunday until September 24, 2023.

The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: New Chi City - August 6, 2023

Episode 2: Mo' Douda, Mo' Problems - August 13, 2023

Episode 3: House Party - August 20, 2023

Episode 4: ReUp - August 27, 2023

Episode 5: One of Them Nights - September 3, 2023

Episode 6: Boyz II Men - September 10, 2023

Episode 7: Long Live - September 17, 2023

Episode 8: Who Shot Ya? - September 24, 2023

The trailer for the new season of The Chi shows the characters facing new challenges, both on the personal and professional front.

Emmett and Tiff are still struggling to co-parent EJ, and their relationship is on the rocks. Emmett is upset that Tiff is dating Rob, and he feels like Rob is a bad influence on EJ. Tiff is upset that Emmett is still struggling with his addiction, and she doesn't think he is a good role model for EJ. The trailer also shows that the former couple is not on speaking terms anymore and is communicating through their lawyers.

It will be interesting to see how the show explores these characters further in the upcoming season and if they will be able to put their differences aside for the sake of E.J.

The trailer also sees Jake trying to find his place in the world as he struggles with his anger issues. Meanwhile, Kiesha is seen trying to raise her son despite her anger issues.

More about The Chi's synopsis

The official synopsis of The Chi, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death consequences for the residents. Life continues as the kids prep for school and their parents shuffle off to work. The young adults of the area are trying to scrape a living for themselves, while the elders sit on their front porches and observe the goings on."

It continues:

"The South Side has the potential to crush dreams, and this coming-of-age series focuses on Kevin, a preteen who embraces the normal rites of childhood, Brandon, who makes a leap of faith to succeed in love and life with Jerrika, Emmett, who seeks guidance from his mother, and Ronnie, who is a drifter struggling to be loved. All of them are linked together by sheer coincidence as they seek redemption."

The show stars an exceptionally talented cast with actor Jacob Latimore in the lead. It also features numerous others in pivotal roles, including Yolonda Ross, Michael Epps, Alex R. Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., and Birgundi Baker, among several others.

The Chi season 6 will be available for streaming on Showtime on August 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET.