The Chi season 5 recap: Everything you need to know ahead of season 6 premiere

The Chi is one of the most critically acclaimed drama series, with Rotten Tomatoes calling it an "optimistic companion," and The Wire stating that the show "explores the complexities of life in the South Side of Chicago, with a tender touch and clear affection for its captivating characters."

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is a coming-of-age story revolving around a group of individuals residing in the south side of Chicago, whose lives get intertwined due to a fateful turn of events, and follows them as they bond due to their need for redemption and connection.

The series, executive-produced by Waithe (under the Hillman Grad production house) and American rapper Common, was renewed for a sixth season in August 2022. Here are some important events to be remembered as the brand-new season is right around the corner.

All you need to remember ahead of The Chi season 6 premiere

The core of The Chi is the relationships formed or broken throughout the series. Here's a quick recap of the various character arcs from season 5:

1) Emmett and Tiffany

The Chi season 5 begins with Tiffany calling off her marriage with Emmett after finding out that he had cheated on her. While Tiffany moves in rather impulsively with Rob, a supplier of hers, Emmett begins a relationship with Keisha, rekindling the flame that we saw in seasons 1 and 2.

Despite the rather rushed nature of these relationships, Rob ends up possessing all the qualities that Tiffany was looking for in Emmett, and the latter does everything Tiffany expected from him to Keisha. Tiffany eventually grows jealous of this and attempts to reunite with Emmett but is rejected. However, the former couple is seen putting their differences aside and attending their son's parent-teacher conference.

2) Trigg and Imani

Season 5 of The Chi saw Trigg planning to propose to Imani and setting things up for the proposal. However, Imani stands him up after a video of Trigg beating up Bakari goes viral. Over the course of the season, Trigg crosses paths with Fatima, a transwoman, but decides to keep his relationship with her discreet until after the City Council elections.

Trigg comes clean towards the end, going public with his relationship and confessing that he had lied to people about certain things owing to the image that Douda wanted him to maintain.

3) Jada and Darnell

Season 5 saw Jada ending her relationship with Sway, who was younger than her and was a companion through her battle against cancer. While things seemed to be going great for the couple, some differences resulted in them parting ways.

Simultaneously, Darnell reenters her life, seemingly hoping to rekindle their relationship. For those unaware, Jada and Darnell were high school sweethearts who have had a years-long on-off relationship that has seen childbirth, marriage, divorce, and reunion. The Chi season 5 ended with Jada and Darnell getting married.

4) Jake and Jemma

The teenagers are seen making some life-altering decisions after Jemma gets pregnant with Jake's baby. While the former wanted to opt for an abortion, Jake wanted to keep it, hoping to experience fatherhood in its entirety and make peace with growing up as a child with an absent father. Jemma eventually agrees to keep the baby and opens up to her father about it, who supports her.

Unfortunately, a shooting at a rap show that Jemma attends results in a miscarriage. The Chi season 5 ends with her making a recovery and opting to take a gap year after high school, choosing to manage the very same artist whose gig got shot up.

Split into two parts consisting of eight episodes each, the first volume of The Chi season 6 is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, August 4, and will premiere linearly on Showtime network on Sunday, August 6.