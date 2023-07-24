The Chi season 6 on Showtime: Release date, synopsis, and more

This August, Showtime is bringing back a favorite Chicago-based drama, The Chi for a sixth run. The network has already released the official trailer and first look for Season 6 of the Lena Waithe critically acclaimed drama series. The upcoming season will bring new challenges for Kevin, Jake, Papa, and the rest of the Chi family.

The new season has been split into two parts of eight episodes each and it premieres on August 4, 2023. Created by the talented Lena Waithe, the series continues to be a hit among fans for its relatable drama, unparallel acting, ensemble cast, and of course for highlighting the unique culture of the city of Chicago.

Everything we know about The Chi Season 6 episode 1

What is the upcoming season about? Plot and trailer

In season 6 of The Chi big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and the family will be put to test in unimaginable ways while they calculate the risks and rewards and their next move. Showtime has finally released a logline and trailer for the upcoming season. It reads as follows:

"Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions.

It continues:

"Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes."

The official description gives us an idea regarding the fates of the main characters we will see in the sixth season of the Chicago-based series. Watch the trailer below.

How to watch the upcoming season?

Showtime has announced that the sixth season will premiere this August 4, 2023, on Paramount Plus and will also be available on demand. It will make its debut on Showtime on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9 PM ET. The season will initially premiere its first eight episodes. The second half of the season will be released at a later date.

The cast list of The Chi season 6

The Chi season 6 is led by Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Bake, Luke James, Curtis Cook, and Shamon Brown Jr.

They will be joined by a host of guest stars on various episodes like Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, and Rolando Boyce.

Don't forget to catch the brand new season of the Chicago drama series coming to Showtime and Paramount Plus streaming services this August.