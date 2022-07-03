What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 2 air on Showtime? Release date and more details explored

Showtime's The Chi returned for its fifth season on June 26, 2022, and introduced some astonishing upheavals in the character-centric storylines. Fans of the show are now eager to learn more about what's to come. The second episode of the season, titled Oh Girl, will air at 9 PM EST on July 3, 2022, on Showtime.

The season features Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, and Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams. Other cast members include Yolanda Ross, Hannaha Hall, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and more. The Chi Season 5 also saw the return of Quentin "Q" Dickinson, played by Steven Williams, in the very first episode.

The Chi Season 5, Episode 2: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

New episodes of The Chi Season 5 are expected to drop every Sunday. You can watch Episode 2 of the Showtime drama on Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV with a premium subscription in case you cannot watch it as it airs on the network channel. Alternatively, subscribers of the Showtime streaming platform can watch the episode any time based on their convenience. The drama series is available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 1 recap

The Season 5 premiere caused some major upheavals that are bound to affect all the ongoing storylines.

Emmett dreamt that he was having s*x with Kiesha. He woke up to find Tiff leaving for her mother's house and taking EJ with her. He then sought questionable advice from Darnell and went to his mother-in-law's house in a drunken state to talk to Tiff. She told him that she did not want to be his wife anymore and moved in with Rob by the end of the episode.

Jada, still recovering from cancer, seemed to enjoy having Suede around to fix things but was uninterested in the idea of moving in together. Complicating matters further, Darnell came over to fix the showerhead and ended up sharing an intimate moment with Jada.

While waiting for Imani to return from St. Louis so he could propose to her, Trig broke up a fight between two teen boys at ROCK along with Shaad. One of the kids tricked him into getting violent and uploaded the video online, which reflected badly on Trig's involvement in ROCK's community outreach. Imani saw the video and decided against returning to Chicago, leaving Trig's proposal plan a major bust.

What to expect from The Chi Season 5 Episode 2?

As per the synopsis of Episode 2, Emmett will receive some debatable advice amidst his co-parenting struggles. Jake will reconnect with someone from his past, and Kiesha's college housing plans will go awry. The relationship between Tiff and Rob is expected to heat up, and Kevin will find a new love interest.

There is a lot to be unpacked in the upcoming episode. The Chi is known for dealing with all kinds of issues in a community, and showing the highs and lows of daily life. The final seconds of the first episode of Season 5 showed the shocking return of Q which is bound to shake things up in the South Side.

Even though Quentin's return will have a signficant impact on the season, the crux of the show will always be showcasing the various facets of South Side community life and the relationship progression of the characters.

The promo for the second episode shows Jake spending time with his mother, Papa struggling with being canceled, and Emmett getting stuck in a toxic relationship. Catch The Chi Season 5 Episode 2 on Showtime on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 9 PM EST to learn how the events unfold.

