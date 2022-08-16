5 best TV shows like The Chi

The Chi , a coming-of-age drama series by Emmy winner Leina Waithe, tells an intimate story about a group of people in the South Side Chicago area. The show first aired on Showtime on January 7, 2018 and has successfully run for five seasons till date. The fifth season has been on the air since June 24, 2022, and will conclude on August 28, 2022.

What has made The Chi so popular among the audience is the depiction of real problems and real people in the show, making it easy for the viewers to relate. The neighborhood shown in The Chi isn't carefree or secure, it's always tense. This environment shapes and affects the lives of several characters. But they never give up and always fight for their own dreams.

The show makes it clear that hope should never be lost, and we should always fight for our dreams. The Chi has been praised as a timely and powerful drama series about a group of working-class African Americans trying to make it through another day.

If you are a fan of the show, consider checking out these similar titles to The Chi.

The Corner, The Wire and more - Some titles that share a resemblance to The Chi

1) The Red Line

The Red Line (Image via CBS)

The Red Line and The Chi both follow stories set in Chicago and its relationship with its residents.

Caitlin Perrish's drama series The Red Line premiered on CBS in 2019. Noah Wyle, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Vinny Chibber, Howard Charles, and Elizabeth Ladlow star in the series' single season of eight episodes.

The show is set in Chicago and follows the story of a white cop who accidentally shoots and kills an innocent black doctor. The Red Line tells the story of how people's families deal with the incident and are subsequently affected by it. As they try to heal and become involved in a political movement seeking justice for Harrison Brennan, their lives become intertwined.

2) The Corner

The Corner (Image via HBO)

The Corner, like The Chi, tells a story of crime and drama.

The Corner is an HBO-drama based on David Simon and Ed Burns' non-fiction - The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood. The miniseries adaptation won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries in 2000.

The Corner is set in 1990s West Baltimore and tells the story of the families who lived there at the time. The family becomes the focus of the six-part miniseries, as it follows the life of an impoverished family throughout its consequent episodes.

3) Snowfall

Snowfall (Image via FX Network)

Snowfall is a 2017 FX Network crime drama series created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. The series has aired five seasons till date and has been renewed for a sixth and final season, set to release in 2023. The show stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson and Emily Rios in the lead roles.

Snowfall is set in 1983 Los Angeles and tells the story of the crack epidemic that swept through the city. The show follows a number of characters and how the drug trade affects their lives. Everything comes together to make for an exciting watch: a local drug dealer, a cartel, and a corrupt law enforcement network.

4) The Wire

The Wire (Image via HBO)

The Wire is a crime drama series that aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008. The show is widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time. Following on from The Corner, the series is the brainchild of author and former police reporter David Simon and former homicide detective Ed Burns.

The Wire follows Detective James McNulty and his team as they investigate crimes and uncover the connection between drug kingpins and Baltimore law enforcement. The show uses Baltimore as a microcosm for the overall drug situation in the United States. It also shows how it has affected society, the general public, crime, and politics.

5) All American

All American (Image via The CW)

All American is a 2018 sports drama that debuted on The CW. The series, created by April Blair and based on the life of American footballer Spencer Paysinger, has already aired four seasons, with a fifth set to premiere on October 10, 2022. Daniel Ezra plays Spencer James, a fictionalised character based on Spencer Paysinger, in the series.

All American follows a rising high school footballer from South Los Angeles who transfers from South Crenshaw High to Beverly Hills High after being drafted to play football for them. All American delves into the differences in lifestyle and culture between social classes.

The story delves into various aspects of high school sports such as friendship, competition, addiction, race, and class in this riveting watch. It is comparable to The Chi in terms of depicting racial bias, addiction, and growing up to be more than what society says you are good enough for.

The fifth season of The Chi concludes on August 28, 2022.

