When and what time do new episodes of Rap Sh!t Season 1 air on HBO Max? Release schedule explored

Rap Sh!t, the Emmy-nominated Issa Rae's latest feature, will premiere on HBO Max on July 21, 2022 at 3 am ET. It is scheduled to continue until September 1.

The eight-episode series will take a look at what being a Black woman in the world of male-dominated hip-hop means and also explore the ups and downs of longtime friendships. It will see Issa Rae as head writer and executive producer, with Syreeta Singleton as the showrunner.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming HBO series.

Rap Sh!t airtimes: The full schedule

The HBO series will premiere on July 21, 2022 at 3 am ET with its first two half-hour episodes on the streaming platform. The remaining six episodes will drop on HBO Max on a weekly basis following the premiere. The full schedule of episodes is as follows:

Episode 1, Something for the City— July 21, 2022

Episode 2, Something for the Girls — July 21, 2022

Episode 3, Something for the Hood— July 28, 2022

Episode 4 — August 4, 2022

Episode 5 — August 11, 2022

Episode 6 — August 18, 2022

Episode 7 — August 25, 2022

Episode 8 — September 1, 2022

An HBO Max monthly subscription is necessary to watch the show. The subscription starts at $10 with ads and goes up to a better viewing experience at $15.

What is Rap Sh!t all about?

HBO Max @hbomax



In Rapid Fire Sh!t, she tells us what would be on her rider, what she's rollin' up in, and more. If @IssaRae entered the rap game, it'd be over for you b*tches.In Rapid Fire Sh!t, she tells us what would be on her rider, what she's rollin' up in, and more. #RapShit If @IssaRae entered the rap game, it'd be over for you b*tches. In Rapid Fire Sh!t, she tells us what would be on her rider, what she's rollin' up in, and more. #RapShit https://t.co/AvPa4Jrnq9

Rap Sh!t follows the story of two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, as they reunite to form a rap group. The former is an aspiring rapper while the latter is a makeup artist and mother with an online side gig. Together, the two will venture into the world of hip-hop.

Keeping aside their personal differences, both women will attempt to realign their shared dreams, which will also rekindle their old friendship that ultimately blossoms.

Rap Sh!t is a typical Rae project that explores the nuances of navigating contemporary Black womanhood and femininity. The series draws from the real-life experiences of Rae herself and her cast. Speaking about the series, star Aida Osman commented:

"Finding ways to make money and be successful, and turning yourself into a brand, that is what many young Black women are dealing with right now. All women, really!"

The cast of the HBO series

HOORAE @HOORAEMedia 🏽 Premiering TOMORROW at 9 PM ET. Get to know @shutupaida as Shawna on #RapShit 🏽 Premiering TOMORROW at 9 PM ET. Get to know @shutupaida as Shawna on #RapShit! 💅🏽 Premiering TOMORROW at 9 PM ET. https://t.co/fUVjJHMx4z

Issa Rae's upcoming feature boasts an all-black cast. In the lead role, as Shawna, is Aida Osman, who is best known for hosting the Crooked Media podcast Keep It and writing HBO’s Betty and Netflix’s Big Mouth.

She will be joined by KaMillion, who will play Mia. KaMillion is a famous rapper and songwriter known for her feature in Love and Hip Hop: Miami. She has also written for famous names like Rihanna and Pussy Cat Dolls.

Other cast members include Jonica “Blu” Booth, Devon Terrell, Jaboukie Young-White, Daniel Augustin, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, and Amandla Jahava.

Catch Rap Sh!t on HBO Max starting today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far